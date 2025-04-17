Ed Harris Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Flip The Script' With Chris Voss

Ed Harris

NORTHVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Ed Harris, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book,“Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of“Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Ed Harris helps individuals and families take control of their financial futures through education and personalized guidance. He is the Founder and CEO of Apogee Wealth Management and the force behind Apogee Wealth Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on expanding access to financial literacy.



Ed's journey began at 15 when he entered the ministry-an experience that shaped his lifelong commitment to service. With over two decades in the financial industry, he blends professional expertise with a people-first approach, helping clients navigate complex decisions with confidence and clarity.



His approach to wealth management is holistic, recognizing that financial health is deeply connected to personal values, goals, and life experiences. By listening carefully and building trust, Ed tailors his strategies to support each client's unique path.



Outside the office, Ed and his wife, Melissa, are raising five children with a focus on health, purpose, and personal growth. Whether coaching from the sidelines or leading financial literacy workshops, Ed brings warmth and dedication to every interaction.



Through Apogee Wealth Academy, he works to eliminate barriers to financial education-especially in underserved communities-so more people have the tools they need to build lasting security.



Ed Harris isn't just a financial advisor-he's a mentor, educator, and advocate for a more financially empowered future.



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Ed Harris as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for“Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Ed Harris, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

