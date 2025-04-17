Prominent Psychiatrist Introduces Breakthrough Treatment For Addiction

Dr. Eileen DiFrancesco a physician in New York City has specialized in Psychiatry and Psychopharmacology for over two decades treating a wide variety of neuropsychiatric disorders, focusing on addiction.

She has had the opportunity to train in Ivy League schools and work in the ivory towers of Medicine, but unfortunately, she says there has never been an effective medication for the treatment of addiction - until now.

Patients who are taking the popular drug Ozempic, also known as semaglutide which was developed for the treatment of diabetes and weight loss are experiencing remarkable results. Surprisingly, they are not only reporting a decrease in the over consumption of food, but also little or no interest in alcohol.

DiFrancesco says this is not a coincidence or a side effect. As published in JAMA, Nature and Science Direct -these medications target neural circuits involved in reward and satiety and therefore greatly curb craving for addictive substances.

Semaglutide and a similar medication tirzepatidetide are medication's that mimic a natural hormone called glucagon -like peptide – 1 or GLP -1. These hormones are activated when the GLP one receptor agonist attached to their receptors.

What is truly exciting is that GLP one receptors are all over the brain reward pathway. This pathway exists to provide a sense of pleasure or reward when we do something that is essential for our survival or survival of the species such as eating healthy foods having sex and nurturing relationship relationships.

The reward or sense of pleasure is intended to make us repeat these behaviors so that our species will survive because we eat well, procreate and take care of others. However, substances and things that are highly pleasurable can take over these reward circuits. This causes the natural rewards to become less pleasurable and even ignored.

This is what addictive substances do, they hijack the reward pathway in such a way that they become the focus of an individual's life.

According to JAMA, a nationwide register based study with GLP one receptor agonist Semaglutide were associated with a markedly, reduced risk of alcohol use disorders and substance use disorder related hospitalizations. In the journal nature, the administration of GLP one has convincingly shown to reduce alcohol intake and pre-clinical models. Observational studies clearly show that GLP one receptor Agnes are associated with non-volitional reduction and the use of alcohol, nicotine, cocaine and opioids.

When GLP one receptor agonist activate the GLP one receptors in the reward pathway, the sense of reward from the addictive substances, including alcohol, nicotine cocaine, and even opioid becomes less rewarding. This serendipitous finding is truly amazing and wonderful.

When combined with already existing treatment for addiction, DiFrancesco Psychiatry feels there is finally help and hope for treating this destructive and debilitating disease.

About Dr. Eileen DiFrancesco

Dr. Eileen DiFrancesco graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania where she received her Bachelor's Degree. After earning a medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine, she received additional training in both Psychiatry and Neurology.

Upon completing residency training at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City she was appointed Medical Director of the Learning Laboratory, a private facility in Connecticut. There she specialized in diagnosing and treating Attention Deficit Disorder, Addiction, Depression and Bipolar Disorder, using Quantitative EEG also known as Brain Mapping.

Her diagnostic skills were also utilized at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine where she assessed psychotic adolescents for Schizophrenia treatment and eligibility for research protocols.

