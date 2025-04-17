LRS MECHANICS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Sanitation Workers Prepare to Secure Lucrative Teamsters Contract

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanics at Lakeshore Recycling Services (LRS) in West Chicago, Ill., have joined Teamsters Local 673.

This is the third unit of LRS workers to unionize with the Teamsters since the start of 2025. They follow more than 50 drivers and heavy equipment operators in Arkansas and Illinois who joined the Teamsters in January and February.

"It's an honor to welcome these new Teamsters to our local," said Timothy Custer, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 673. "Sanitation workers are absolutely critical to our communities. Now that these mechanics are Teamsters, we can work to get them a contract that guarantees they are treated with fairness and respect for years to come."

LRS mechanics perform essential upkeep on the company's equipment –– making sure drivers can serve their routes and keep their communities safe and healthy.

"There is a growing movement among LRS workers to secure the strong protection that comes with being a Teamster," said Victor Mineros, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division and Teamsters Western Region International Vice President. "We look forward to continuing to grow our ranks at the company all across the country."

Teamsters Local 673 represents thousands of workers from a range of industries throughout the Chicagoland area. For more information, go to TeamstersLocal673 .

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 673

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED