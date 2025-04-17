Industry Veteran Joins NGA As Senior Project Manager To Drive National Growth
As Senior Project Manager at NGA 911, Ben will lead cross-functional teams and high-priority initiatives from inception through completion. His responsibilities will include project planning and execution, stakeholder coordination, budget and resource management, and ongoing process improvement efforts that reinforce NGA's commitment to operational excellence.
"Ben's experience in both the technical and strategic aspects of emergency communications makes him uniquely positioned to oversee key initiatives at NGA," said CEO Don Ferguson. "His ability to lead with clarity, drive cross-functional collaboration, and navigate complex challenges reflects the high standards we set across every project. His leadership will play a vital role as we continue to evolve the future of public safety.
Ben will work closely with teams across the country to support NGA's national initiatives. His PMP and CSM certifications, along with hands-on experience in Agile delivery and enterprise systems, reflect a practical, results-driven approach to leading projects in high-stakes environments.
About NGA
NGA is committed to delivering the highest levels of redundancy, resiliency, and availability to the 9-1-1 community-ensuring fast, accurate, and high-performance transmission of voice, text, and media during emergencies. Our cloud-native solutions are designed to support the transition from legacy systems to Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG911), with a focus on the needs of call-takers, PSAPs, and emergency response teams. With a clear vision to lead in end-to-end NG911 innovation both in the U.S. and globally, NGA 911 is building the most trusted platform for all service provider types and tiers. We are proud to set the standard for excellence, reliability, and future-ready technology in emergency telecommunications.
Learn more at .
