Silverman Law Office CEO A Finalist For National Entrepreneurial Award

Attorney Joel Silverman is the CEO of Silverman Law Office in Montana.

Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Silverman Law CEO Joel Silverman is a finalist for Entrepreneurial Attorney of the Year, honoring innovation, leadership, and growth in legal practice.

- Joel Silverman, CEO HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Joel Silverman, founder and CEO of Silverman Law Office , PLLC, has been named as a finalist for the Entrepreneurial Attorney of the Year award, presented by the national organization Your Practice Mastered .Silverman is one of four attorneys across the country selected as finalists for the annual award. The other finalists are from Georgia, Massachusetts and Illinois.The Entrepreneurial Attorney of the Year award recognizes attorneys who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation and business growth in their law practices. Your Practice Mastered provides coaching, strategies and resources to help attorneys build sustainable and successful law firms while maintaining work-life balance and personal well-being.“It's an honor to be recognized alongside such esteemed legal professionals,” Silverman said.“This nomination is a reflection of the entire Silverman Law Office team. Our team's dedication and hard work to each other and our amazing clients, makes achievements like this possible.”The winner will be announced in early May at the Your Practice Mastered Partners Club event in Charlotte, North Carolina. The recipient will be chosen by a vote of the organization's attorney members.Founded in 2012, Silverman Law Office, PLLC has served thousands of clients from its offices in Helena, Bozeman and Big Timber, Montana. The firm focuses on tax law, business and contract law, estate planning, real estate, liquor and gaming licensing, probate, civil litigation and related areas.For more information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">mttaxlaw.

