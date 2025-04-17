Randy Carver Ranked 92Nd Among America's Top Wealth Advisors By Forbes

Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors

Randy Carver, President and Founder, has been ranked 92nd on Forbes' 2025 list of America's Top Wealth Advisors.

MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carver Financial Services is pleased to announce that Randy Carver , President and Founder of the firm, has been ranked 92nd on Forbes' 2025 list of America's Top Wealth Advisors. This marks his ninth consecutive year being honored by Forbes, reflecting his dedication to providing exceptional financial guidance and personalized client service.

Forbes' annual rankings, compiled by SHOOK Research, evaluate wealth advisors based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative factors, including assets under management, industry experience, compliance records, and client retention rates. The 2025 list highlights the top 250 advisors nationwide, underscoring Randy Carver's consistent commitment to excellence in the wealth management industry.

In 2024, Randy Carver was ranked 97th on Forbes' list, demonstrating his sustained dedication to client success and financial expertise.

Expressing his gratitude for this recognition, Randy Carver stated, "Being named among America's top wealth advisors for the ninth consecutive year is a profound honor. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering trust our clients place in us and the relentless dedication of our entire team to their financial well-being."

The Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors 2025 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data.

This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2023 to 6/30/2024 and was released on 4/8/2025. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 48,944 nominations, 250 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Compensation provided for using the rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit for more info.

About Carver Financial Services

Founded in 1990 by Randy Carver, Carver Financial Services is a full-service financial planning firm located in Mentor, Ohio. The firm offers comprehensive wealth management services, including retirement planning, investment management, estate planning, and more, all tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. The team at Carver Financial Services is committed to providing exceptional service and building lasting relationships based on trust and integrity.

