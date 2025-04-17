The Mirror 2Nd Edition: A Powerful Journey Through PTSD And Healing Told Through Therapeutic Poetry

DAVENPORT, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“THE MIRROR 2nd Edition: A Combat Veteran's Struggle with Severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder” by William A. Stephens Jr. was published on Amazon Kindle on its Publishing Date. This deeply personal and emotional work is a poetic exploration of trauma, mental health, and the long journey to healing.

In The Mirror 2nd Edition, Stephens takes readers on a powerful, soul -searching ride through the pain and aftermath of PTSD. Using therapeutic poetry and short stories, he opens a window into the raw emotions of those haunted by their past. From childhood struggles to the terrifying chaos of war -where he first faced combat at 19 in Nuremberg, Germany - his experiences are both deeply personal and universally human. The imagery of bullets flying and lives flashing by is more than just memory - it's the core of a message to all who suffer in silence. This book isn't just about military life; it's for anyone who has carried unseen wounds, questioned their place in the world, or struggled to move forward. Stephens' words offer comfort, connection, and a reminder: you're not alone.

William A. Stephens Jr., a veteran and storyteller, brings truth to the surface in The Mirror 2nd Edition. His work is for everyone touched by mental health battles, past or present. Through his heartfelt writing, he encourages readers to reflect, relate, and rise. Stephens is now an award-winning author-his second book, Of the Broken Mirror, has been nominated for the prestigious Hoffer Award, and he has received two national book awards from the IIBA.

Start your healing today. Grab your copy of“THE MIRROR 2nd Edition” on Amazon Kindle and books by. Share the journey, share the message, and let someone else know there's hope in the mirror.

