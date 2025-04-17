Arcland And Self Storage Plus Bring Modern Storage Facility To Historic Manassas Corridor
"We're incredibly proud to see this project coming to life after years of thoughtful planning and collaboration"Post thi
"We're incredibly proud to see this project coming to life after years of thoughtful planning and collaboration," said Steve Crain, Vice President of Development and Construction at Arcland. "Thanks to Phoenix Construction & Management, HRIC, and our dedicated trade partners, the vision for this site is becoming a reality."
The facility is expected to open this spring and will be professionally managed by Self Storage Plus through its third-party management platform. Known for its responsive service and regional expertise, Self Storage Plus continues to expand its footprint by partnering with owners and developers across the Mid-Atlantic.
About Arcland:
Arcland is a leading self-storage developer and investment firm specializing in Class A storage facilities. With a commitment to excellence, Arcland develops Class A self-storage properties designed for long-term success. Through strategic site selection, innovative design, and expert construction, Arcland continues to shape the future of the self-storage industry. Learn more at .
About Self Storage Plus:
Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of local communities with over 95 locations across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, New York, Florida, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®. For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit .
SOURCE Arcland Property Company
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment