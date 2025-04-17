Arcland And Self Storage Plus Bring Modern Storage Facility To Historic Manassas Corridor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The facility will offer a wide selection of unit sizes, from compact 5x5 spaces to spacious 10x30 units, designed to accommodate both personal and business storage needs. All units are located on the ground floor for easy access, with some offering covered loading and drive-up convenience. Customers can choose between climate-controlled units-ideal for protecting sensitive items like furniture, electronics, and documents-and standard units for everyday storage. The fully fenced and gated facility features wide drive aisles for easy maneuvering, bright lighting, enhanced security measures, and professional support to ensure a smooth and secure storage experience.

"We're incredibly proud to see this project coming to life after years of thoughtful planning and collaboration," said Steve Crain, Vice President of Development and Construction at Arcland. "Thanks to Phoenix Construction & Management, HRIC, and our dedicated trade partners, the vision for this site is becoming a reality."

The facility is expected to open this spring and will be professionally managed by Self Storage Plus through its third-party management platform. Known for its responsive service and regional expertise, Self Storage Plus continues to expand its footprint by partnering with owners and developers across the Mid-Atlantic.

About Arcland:

Arcland is a leading self-storage developer and investment firm specializing in Class A storage facilities. With a commitment to excellence, Arcland develops Class A self-storage properties designed for long-term success. Through strategic site selection, innovative design, and expert construction, Arcland continues to shape the future of the self-storage industry. Learn more at .

About Self Storage Plus:

Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of local communities with over 95 locations across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, New York, Florida, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®. For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit .

