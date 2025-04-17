IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Gain Momentum With Second Straight Win

Mumbai Indians registered their second straight with a four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Having lost five matches in a row, Mumbai bounced back with a thrilling victory over the Delhi Capitals last Sunday before their comprehensive all-round display against the Sunrisers.

After restricting Sunrisers to 162 for five, Mumbai reached home in the 19th over losing six wickets with Will Jacks, who had earlier taken two wickets with his off-spin, scoring 36 off 26 balls.