Taliban Govt Praise Russian 'Terror' Label Removal As 'Significant Development'

2025-04-17 02:27:55
Kabul: Afghanistan's Taliban authorities on Thursday praised the Russian move to scrap their designation as a "terrorist organisation", saying it was a "significant development" in relations with Moscow.

In a meeting with Moscow's ambassador to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi thanked Russia "for this step and called it a significant development in relations between Afghanistan and Russia", said a ministry statement on X.

