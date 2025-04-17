Taliban Govt Praise Russian 'Terror' Label Removal As 'Significant Development'
Kabul: Afghanistan's Taliban authorities on Thursday praised the Russian move to scrap their designation as a "terrorist organisation", saying it was a "significant development" in relations with Moscow.
In a meeting with Moscow's ambassador to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi thanked Russia "for this step and called it a significant development in relations between Afghanistan and Russia", said a ministry statement on X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment