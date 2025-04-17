Zambia Confirms Second Mpox Death As Cases Rise To 49

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Lusaka: Zambia on Thursday confirmed its second mpox-related death as the cumulative cases reached 49 in the southern African country.

Minister of Health Elijah Muchima said the second mpox-related death, involving a 10-year-old child, was recorded in Mpika District, Muchinga Province.

The country recorded its first mpox-related death last month after reporting its first mpox case in October last year.

In remarks delivered during an update press briefing, the minister said the country recorded 13 new cases between April 2 and 15, bringing the total number to 49, with cases reported in six of the country's 10 provinces so far.

A total of 32 cases have so far been treated and discharged, while 15 people are currently under home isolation, he added.

The minister said the health ministry is working with cooperating partners to investigate, detect, and contain mpox cases to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, the country's cumulative cholera cases have reached 490, following 18 new cases recorded in the past two weeks. About 480 people have so far been discharged, while nine people have died, the minister said.