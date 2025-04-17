Remains Of 29 Genocide Victims Given Decent Burial In Southern Rwanda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kigali: The remains of at least 29 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi retrieved from mass graves in southern Rwanda's Nyaruguru district were given a decent reburial on Thursday.

The burial took place in the Munini sector during a commemorative event marking the 31st anniversary of the genocide.

During the event, Senator Pelagie Uwera extended sympathies to genocide survivors and cautioned residents against genocide ideology.

She urged genocide perpetrators to volunteer information on where bodies of genocide victims not yet recovered were dumped so that they can be given a befitting burial and spur reconciliation.

Nyaruguru District Mayor Emmanuel Murwanashyaka castigated local government leaders of the former government who led the massacres of Tutsi populations in the area and hindered those who wanted to flee to Burundi for safety.

Thirty-one years after the genocide against the Tutsi, some survivors are yet to discover where the remains of their loved ones were discarded across the country, according to IBUKA, the umbrella body of genocide survivors' organizations in Rwanda.

About one million people, mostly of the Tutsi community and moderate Hutus, were killed by Hutu extremists in 100 days during the genocide in 1994.