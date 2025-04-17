Van Dijk Signs New Liverpool Contract

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Liverpool: Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk on Thursday signed a new two-year contract with the club, ending months of fevered speculation over his future just a week after Mohamed Salah extended his stay.

The announcement comes with Liverpool potentially just days away from winning the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first season in charge.

"I'm very happy, very proud," said Van Dijk, whose existing deal, like Salah's, had been set to expire at the end of the season.

"There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

"It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible. The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy."

With new deals confirmed for Salah and Van Dijk, the future of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold remains unresolved.

The England international, who returned to training on Wednesday after a month out because of injury, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Van Dijk, 33, has made 314 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 27 goals.

He has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, all under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Last month Van Dijk said he had "no idea" if he would remain at Anfield but on Sunday hinted that he was set to extend his stay.

'Always Liverpool'

The imposing centre-back had been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain but said his heart was set on Liverpool.

"It was always Liverpool," he said. "That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

"There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I'm one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser -- I'm really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling."

Van Dijk arrived from Southampton in January 2018 for £75 million ($99 million), then a world record fee for a defender, and has been instrumental in Liverpool's rise back to the top of the English and European game.

He won the Champions League in 2019 and a year later helped deliver the club's first league title for 30 years.

He also came second in the 2019 Ballon d'Or vote, losing out to Argentina star Lionel Messi, who has won the award eight times.

Van Dijk, who played for Celtic before joining Southampton, took over the club captaincy in 2023 following the departure of Jordan Henderson.

Now he is on the brink of adding to his collection of silverware with Liverpool, who are set to equal Manchester United's record of 20 English titles.

The Reds are 13 points clear of Arsenal with just six games remaining and could wrap up the title this weekend if the Gunners lose.