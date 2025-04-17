Rare Earth Refiner American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Makes NASDAQ Top Percentage Gainer

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following mining stocks issues a trading and news alert for American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC ) an d its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth, critical defense and battery elements.

The stock made the top percentage gainer on the NASDAQ in Wednesday's trading session closing at $1.1100, up 0.5049, gaining 83.44% on volume of over 66 Million shares. The stock was also up in after- hours trading.

The company recently announced the successful closing of additional patriotic capital in its private fundraising round. The funds will support the procurement and commissioning of new commercial-scale equipment. In light of China's recent export restrictions on critical rare earth elements, the Company also reaffirms readiness to supply domestically produced, ultra-pure critical mineral refined products to meet national and international demand.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation commented, "The proven capabilities and scalability of ReElement's proprietary, innovative multi-mineral refining platform have accelerated additional capital closings in this fundraising round, as we remain focused exclusively on domestic, patriotic-based funding sources for this round of capital. We've been laser-focused on securing expansion capital from strategic partners who understand the critical importance of building a resilient, U.S.-based supply chain for essential minerals tied to national security. This capital, along with the equipment being procured, will also help reduce the cost of capital associated with our ongoing bond financings for the ReElement Indiana facilities. In addition, we've recently engaged a top-tier investment bank to support our next capital raise, which, depending on valuation, may involve American Resources monetizing a portion of its remaining stake in ReElement. This would allow us to accelerate revenue and profit growth at American Resources without resorting to dilutive capital."

