Sport Without Boundaries - GYM AESTHETICS Partners With European League Of Football To Revolutionize The Sport Culture In Asia Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Sport Without Boundaries - GYM AESTHETICS Partners With European League Of Football To Revolutionize The Sport Culture In Asia
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - Internationally renowned sportswear brand GYM AESTHETICS officially launched its strategic partnership with the European League of Football (ELF) at the FIBO exhibition in Germany on April 11. They will serve as ELF's official partner to provide top-notch high-tech sportswear for various teams, supporting the development of the new season in 2025.
Founded in Stuttgart, Germany, in 2013, GYM AESTHETICS is headquartered in Hong Kong. The brand not only focuses on sports but also embodies a lifestyle, showcasing a sports mentality shaped by ambition, performance, discipline, health, and a sense of belonging-values that are equally important in football. "The ELF has quickly developed into Europe's leading American football league within a few years, attracting a rapidly growing fan base. The league's dynamism, professional environment, and international influence resonate with our brand positioning," said Miranda Wong, Managing Director of GYM AESTHETICS.
"We are very pleased to collaborate with GYM AESTHETICS. This brand represents innovation, quality, and outstanding performance-values that align perfectly with the philosophy of the European League of Football. Through this partnership, we are once again advancing towards professionalism while providing top-level equipment for players and staff, further enhancing overall performance," stated Zeljko Karajica, CEO of ELF.
According to the cooperation agreement, GYM AESTHETICS will serve as the official supplier, providing high-performance Fit Gear PROTM series equipment for 16 teams from 9 countries. This equipment includes training arm and knee pads designed to meet various needs, support joints, stabilize muscles, enhance blood circulation, and promote post-exercise recovery. These products not only offer comprehensive protection for athletes but also reflect the brand's commitment to sports performance and a deep understanding of athletes' needs.
Importantly, this collaboration activates GYM AESTHETICS new strategic direction in sports alliances, bringing more Western sports culture to Asia and offering a diverse range of sports elements, as well as high-quality products and services for sports enthusiasts in the Asian market. Thus, this partnership encompasses not only GYM AESTHETICS' high-performance apparel but also live interactions, VIP hospitality, and fan experience zones throughout the season and at the Championship game in September, along with extensive marketing, sponsorship rights, and exclusive television and social media integration rights. This will further enhance the GYM AESTHETICS brand's influence in the sports world and promote sports culture.
The 2025 ELF season will kick off in mid-May, with 16 teams from 9 countries competing, including Germany 's Rhein Fire, Berlin Thunder, Hamburg Sea Devils, Munich Ravens, Stuttgart Surge, Frankfurt Galaxy, and Cologne Centurions; Austria 's Vienna Vikings and Raiders Tirol; Hungary 's Fehérvár Enthroners; Poland 's Panthers Wroclaw; Czech Republic 's Prague Lions; Switzerland 's Helvetic Mercenaries; Spain 's Madrid Bravos; France 's Paris Musketeers; and Denmark 's Nordic Storm. The championship will take place on September 7 at the MHP Arena, home of the German football runner-up VfB Stuttgart. With just over three months until the 2025 season opens, more than 10,000 tickets have already been sold.
GYM AESTHETICS Managing Director Miranda Wong (center) with ELF CEO Zeljko Karajica (right) and ELF Director Patrick Esume (left) signing the collaboration agreement and exchanging souvenirs
ELF Director Patrick Esume (right) demonstrating a throw to GYM AESTHETICS Managing Director Miranda Wong (left)
Group photo of the GYM AESTHETICS and ELF teams
GYM AESTHETICS Official Website
European League of Football (ELF) Official Website
GYM AESTHETICS x ELF Campaign Details
