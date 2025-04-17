MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) OMP Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute in the 2025 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, Apr 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP, a global leader in supply chain planning solutions, has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the 10th consecutive time. Positioned highest for 'Ability to Execute,' OMP believes this recognition underscores its consistent delivery of innovative solutions and measurable business results to global supply chains.







A proven platform for the most complex planning needs

OMP attributes its continued advancement to the strength of Unison PlanningTM , a proven platform for all supply chain planning needs - from strategic to operational, and from demand to supply. As an open, cloud-native, and AI-driven platform , Unison Planning is designed to meet the evolving demand of dynamic global supply chains. It empowers businesses to make smarter, faster decisions and collaborate more effectively across complex networks.

"Today's supply chain leaders must make decisions at the speed of business to stay competitive. It's the only way to deal with tariffs, geopolitical shifts, and disruptions, while also harnessing new opportunities," says Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial & Markets Officer at OMP.

Smarter, faster planning with AI at the core

OMP's decision-centric planning approach leverages AI to generate realistic scenarios, helping business leaders keep their supply chain agile and resilient.

"Unison Planning enables businesses to make data-driven decisions more efficiently," says Tom Wouters, Chief Product Officer at OMP. "Our AI-powered approach proactively optimizes supply chain operations, while OMP Companion, our generative AI assistant , drives user adoption and collaboration to unlock the platform's full value."

Co-innovation in action

OMP's innovation strategy is rooted in close collaboration with its customers, ensuring that the platform evolves in direct response to the real-world challenges faced by global supply chains.

"We're excited about our co-innovation initiatives, which deliver real results for our long-term customers and partners," adds Philip Vervloesem. "We believe this year's position validates our approach of solving our customers' toughest challenges together and driving growth across our ecosystem."

Customer success through strategic long-term partnerships

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies , such as AstraZeneca, Dow, Johnson & Johnson, and Nestlé, OMP continues to deliver scalable results across industries through strong partnerships.

"We're proud of our trusted partnerships with leading global companies within our target industries," says Paul Vanvuchelen, CEO of OMP. "I strongly believe this recognition reflects the value of 40 years of deep supply chain planning expertise , and I thank our dedicated teams, loyal customers, and alliance partners for their continued support."

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant

The 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, released in April 2025, evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision , helping business leaders identify the right partners in a complex and fast-evolving market.

For more information about OMP's position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and the future of supply chain planning, read the full report here .

Contact Information

Philip Vervloesem

Senior Vice President OMP USA

...

+1-770-956-2723

SOURCE: OMP