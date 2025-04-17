Lumapps Unveils New Brand Identity And Strategic Positioning: The Bright Way To Work

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , the leading connected employee hub, introduces its new brand identity and positioning, marked by the thought-provoking tagline: "The Bright Way to Work." This transformation underscores LumApps' unwavering commitment to reimagining the employee experience, helping people feel they belong, make an impact, and grow-every day.

LumApps is more than just a tool; it's a new way of working. Its "bright" approach delivers smart, enlightening solutions that positively affect work practices. With more than 6 million users from supporting internationally renowned companies such as Global Payments Inc, Zapier, and Galeries Lafayette, LumApps transforms the way organizations work by making their employee experience more effective, intuitive, and engaging.

In today's intricate enterprise landscape, delivering an exceptional employee experience is paramount. However, this endeavor often involves navigating a myriad of solutions that can create digital friction and hinder effective communication. LumApps addresses this by offering a connected platform that streamlines information flow and enhances collaboration across departments.

"Our new branding and positioning mark a major step forward for LumApps, as employee experience becomes a mission-critical priority for forward-thinking companies," said Élie Mélois, CTO and co-founder at LumApps. "Exceptional EX isn't owned by just one team; it takes a village to deliver with close collaboration across Comms, IT, HR, and beyond. LumApps is designed to bring people, information, and tools together in one place, the way toward a more connected, engaging workplace, where every employee can thrive."

The new brand identity embodies LumApps' vision of creating workplaces where everyone feels purpose each day through belonging, impact, and growth. The refreshed visual identity features a clean design with impactful colors and visuals that highlight the company's values and differentiate it within the tech and HR ecosystem. This design approach provides an intuitive and user-friendly experience, avoiding information overload and enhancing user engagement.

This initiative aligns with LumApps' mission to build the worlds' first employee hub that connects people to what they need for success: communications, productivity tools and opportunities for growth. By integrating innovative features and maintaining a user-centric approach, LumApps continues to set the standard for future-ready intranet solutions that enhance the employee experience.

About LumApps

LumApps is the future-ready intranet designed for businesses that want to stay ahead. It transforms the employee experience, making it more effective, intuitive, and engaging.

As the most flexible, scalable, and innovative solution, LumApps enhances communication, boosts productivity, and drives growth. It works from day one and adapts to your organization to become a fully connected employee hub.

Seamlessly integrating with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps centralizes communications, HR resources, and business applications into a modern, AI-powered employee hub. With over 6 million users and customers like Ascension Health, Zapier, and Genuine Parts Company, LumApps redefines the employee experience to support business success.

LumApps is recognized as a Leader in Intranets by both Gartner® and Forrester®.

