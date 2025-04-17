US Tariffs On Chinese Goods Create Export Opportunity For Indian Manufacturers: GTRI

MENAFN - KNN India)The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) announced Wednesday that the recent US crackdown imposing 125 percent import tariffs on Chinese goods has unexpectedly created a rare opportunity for India's small manufacturers, offering them a short-term export window.

According to GTRI's latest observations, this US move could potentially open new avenues for Indian manufacturers to increase exports to the US by capitalising on the shift in trade dynamics caused by the tariffs.

"A steep 125 percent U.S. import tariff on Chinese goods has opened a rare, short-term export window for India's small manufacturers," the GTRI stated.

In 2024, the US imported over USD 148 billion worth of such products, with China alone supplying USD 105.9 billion-nearly 72 percent of the total. India's share was just USD 4.3 billion, or 2.9 percent.

The report highlighted that due to China's 125 percent import tariffs, a large gap has opened in US markets that small Indian manufacturers could fill.

"Indian producers already make many of these goods-from locks to lamps to plasticware-but mostly at a small scale. With the right government push on export incentives, product certifications, and financing, these firms could expand quickly and tap into this USD 100 billion opening," the GTRI said, adding, "But the window is narrow-and may not stay open for long."

The report lists products that can be supplied to the US by small Indian manufacturers.

These high potential products include fireworks, plastic tableware, kitchenware, locks, hand tools like pliers and spanners, electric appliances, hair dryers, and electric space heaters, among others.

The US imports USD 581 million worth of fireworks annually, with China accounting for 96.7 percent of that. Indian exports, in comparison, stand at a mere USD 0.24 million, creating a huge potential for manufacturers.

For plastic tableware and kitchenware, the US imports USD 4.97 billion worth of these products annually, 80 percent of which comes from China. India's share is only 0.49 percent, or USD 171.65 million.

With current prices of USD 1.25 to USD 16 expected to rise to USD 2.81 to USD 36 post-tariff, clusters in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Gujarat-already major plastic goods producers-can fill the gap if logistics and incentives align, the GTRI added.

The report noted that locks are another promising category. The US imports USD 1.196 billion worth of locks each year, 66.3 percent from China. India contributes USD 30.7 million, just 2.57 percent, according to the GTRI data.

Hand tools like pliers and spanners are part of a USD 1.138 billion US market. China holds a 52.9 percent share, while India has built a strong base at 17.7 percent, exporting USD 202 million.

In conclusion, the GTRI said that India's small-scale industrial ecosystem needs to develop depth, scale, and capability to seize this opportunity, backed by the right mix of incentives and strategic support.

The report recommended enhancing RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) and duty drawback rates for identified products. It also suggested that DPIIT and the Ministry of MSME should help clusters modernise to meet US quality and compliance norms.

The GTRI further recommended launching an empowered online facilitation cell to guide Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on regulatory procedures and certifications needed to enter the US market.

(KNN Bureau)