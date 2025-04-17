Machines Can See Summit Unveils Global Speakers, Premier Partnerships, And Exclusive SAP Workshop

MENAFN - AETOSWire) In its third edition, the Machines Can See Summit-recognized as the largest computer vision event and a leading AI gathering in the Gulf region-has garnered support from several prominent organizations, including Digital Dubai, Yango Group (known for its Arabic voice assistant and delivery robots), Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Mastercard, and Adia Lab. Organized by Polynome Events, the summit will take place on April 23-24, offering a unique platform for thought leaders and innovators to explore and discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI and computer vision.

The Machines Can See summit is part of the inaugural Dubai AI Week, organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence to explore the future impact of AI across sectors. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation – the Week brings together global experts, innovators, and policymakers.

“In our partnerships and panels, we strive to reflect the major trends impacting the AI industry,” said Alexander Khanin, Head of Polynome Events.“Among these are robotics, agentic AI, and attacks on large language models (LLMs). With the support of Dubai Police, we will host a unique panel on safe cities and AI.”

The Machines Can See Summit will feature the attendance of key local government officials, including H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai. A significant highlight of the event will be the Ministerial Session, which will bring together international government leaders to discuss the role of national IT development in shaping the future of AI. Among the distinguished speakers will be H.E. Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, and the Minister of Digital of Malaysia, Gobind Singh Deo.

Adding depth to the event, SAP will host an exclusive workshop titled "Turning AI into Real-World Results." This interactive session will allow business leaders to design custom AI assistants specifically tailored to their organizations. Attendees will explore how AI can significantly enhance product innovation, optimize supply chains, and transform customer experiences.

“Driven and executed by visionary leadership, Dubai and the UAE continue to set the regional benchmark for AI innovation. At SAP, we're excited to showcase our Business AI solutions at Machines Can See, empowering organizations to accelerate digital transformation, sharpen their competitive edge, and contribute to the UAE's vision of becoming a global technology powerhouse,” said Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE.

Among the summit participants is Yango Group, a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. The company will showcase its human-like AI assistant, Yasmina, its autonomous last-mile delivery robots, and its AI-powered automation solutions for warehouses.

Exploring the Frontiers of AI Innovation and Application

During the "AI for a Better and Safer World: Navigating Tomorrow's Challenges" session, experts will discuss how AI can enhance global security and prosperity while addressing ethical considerations. Participants include Major General Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi from Dubai Police, Dena Almansoori from e&, and Marwan Zeineddine from SAP UAE.

Another panel, "Byte-Sized Profits: Navigating ROI in the AI Revolution," will explore investment opportunities and strategies for maximizing returns in the AI market. The panel will feature speakers like Omar Almajdouie from Raed Ventures, Eddy Farhat from e& capital, and Faris Al Mazrui from Mubadala.

The "Good AI: Between Hype and Mediocrity" session offers a critical examination of distinguishing transformative AI innovations from fleeting trends. Insights will be provided by Dr. Najwa Aaraj of TIl, Namik Hrle of IBM , and Adeniyi Adebayo from Yango.

The "Computer Vision: What's On" panel will feature leaders in the field, including Michal Irani from the Weizmann Institute and Marc Pollefeys from ETH Zurich , who will discuss breakthroughs in image recognition and real-time processing.

The "Robots: Are We Ready?" panel will host discussions on the future of autonomous delivery and humanoid robotics. Panelists include Sami Haddadin from MBZUAI and Judah Longgrear from KiwiBot .

The summit will also feature keynotes from notable experts such as Michael Bronstein from the University of Oxford, Gerard Medioni from Amazon Prime Video, and Andrea Vedaldi from the University of Oxford, as well as Pavlos Panagiotidis, EMEA Head of AI and Platform Architecture at SAP, and Daniele Iacovelli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital, AI and Operational Excellence at Roche Pharma.

About Polynome Events FZE:

Polynome Events FZE is a UAE-based event management company dedicated to building a professional AI and Robotics community and organizing one of the most prestigious AI conferences in the Middle East 'Machines Can See'.

Permalink