Visa's Global Product Drop Set For April 30Th
“Last year we rolled out a suite of new solutions to reinvent the way consumers interact with their cards,” said Jack Forestell.“We're building on that this year – and will dive into the world of AI-driven commerce.”
To watch Visa's 2025 Product Drop and hear more about the future of commerce, register for the livestream here .
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.
