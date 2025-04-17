Galderma Launches New ALASTIN Restorative Skin Complex With Next Generation Trihex Technology®
“Galderma's team is constantly evaluating unmet skin care needs and how we can elevate our products to address them. Concerns like loss of collagen and elasticity, along with the loss of volume as a result of medication-driven weight loss or other factors, have been at the forefront of patient concerns with their skin specialists. We knew we had to do more to help restore their 'good fat' while also regenerating the collagen and elastin that can degrade over time.”
ALAN D. WIDGEROW, MBBCH, MMED, FCS, FACS
CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER GALDERMA, HEAD SKIN SCIENCE
ALASTIN will be launching the newly enhanced Restorative Skin Complex with TriHex+ this month in the United States. It will be available exclusively from authorized ALASTIN skincare providers at dermatology offices, clinics and medispas. Galderma is working to bring this new innovation to other international markets where ALASTIN is already available.
“Adding ingredients to further support the appearance of elasticity and skin volumization to a much-loved product that already delivers anti-aging, hydration, and visible volume facial plumping benefits represents a significant clinical and scientific breakthrough.”
DEANNE MRAZ, MD, FAAD
PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER, DMR RESEARCH
PRESIDENT AND CO-FOUNDER, MODERN DERMATOLOGY
ASSISTANT CLINICAL PROFESSOR OF DERMATOLOGY, YALE NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL
About Galderma
Galderma (SWX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: .
