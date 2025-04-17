Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Kitchen Appliance For Masa Dough (CSK-723)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new kitchen appliance that would provide individuals with a quick and simple way to process hard vegetables and roots into a dough for use in various Latin American dishes," said an inventor, from Augusta, Ga., "so I invented the MASA GRINDER. My design would create the perfect consistency for dough and in a more efficient and timesaving manner."

The patent-pending invention provides a more efficient method of processing hard vegetables and roots into a masa dough. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional methods of creating masa/maize dough. In addition it could also be used to with cassava, potatoes, green beans, bananas yautia, horsera dish and coconut to make Latin American and European dishes. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the hassle of manual grinding. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-723, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED