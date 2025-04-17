Kevin Snyder Appointed To MA Workers' Compensation Advisory Council

The Council consists of 16 voting and non-voting members representing major stakeholders in the workers' compensation system. Mr. Snyder, a voting member, was sworn in by Jonathan Torcia, Senior Deputy of Boards & Commissions, Office of Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

The WCAC is responsible for overseeing the workers' compensation system in Massachusetts, monitoring and making recommendations on workers' compensation bills and reporting on all aspects of the system. The Council's work helps injured workers, employers in Massachusetts, insurers, and attorneys, according to the WCAC website.

Mr. Snyder brings more than 20 years of workers' compensation experience to the Council. He joined A.I.M. Mutual in 2010 as a Regional Underwriting Manager and was promoted to Senior Manager-Underwriting in 2016, responsible for underwriting operations throughout New England. He was named Director of Business Development in 2021 and Director of Sales & Marketing the following year.

Prior to A.I.M. Mutual, he was with Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC, where he was a Treaty Reinsurance Broker for eight years. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Saint Joseph's University.

Established in 1989, A.I.M. Mutual is a workers' compensation insurance carrier serving 18,000 policyholders throughout New England. The company holds a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best Company, the industry's leading rating agency.

