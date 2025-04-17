A New Era Of Luxury: The Team Behind The Versace Mansion And V&E Hospitality Debuts Donatella Boutique Hotel & Restaurant

Donatella Boutique Hotel & Restaurant set to open May 2025 (photo credit: The Louis Collection)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in Miami Beach's rich history begins as Donatella Boutique Hotel and Restaurant prepare to open their doors on May 2025. The sister property to the iconic Versace Mansion (now 'The Villa Casa Casuarina'), Donatella Boutique Hotel & Restaurant channels the same timeless elegance and allure. This exciting project is brought to life by the esteemed Nakash Group, whose distinguished portfolio includes The Setai Miami Beach and the Versace Mansion, in partnership with Vida & Estilo Hospitality Group, South Florida's premier hospitality group.

A Historic Retreat Reimagined

Situated in the vibrant heart of Miami Beach's iconic Art Deco district at 1350 Collins Ave, Donatella Boutique Hotel is a captivating boutique retreat that artfully blends historic charm with contemporary elegance. Originally designed by renowned architect Wallace Tutt in 1922-who is also famed for creating the iconic Versace Mansion-the Donatella property has been integral to South Beach's evolution into a world-class destination. Having undergone several transformations over the decades, the property was acquired in 2022 by the Nakash family and Vida & Estilo Hospitality, ushering in a new era of luxury and cultural significance for this historic site.

With interiors designed by Mico Design Studio and just six exquisitely furnished rooms, guests are invited to immerse themselves in an ambiance that marries old-world elegance with modern sophistication.

An Italian Culinary Experience

As part of the Donatella Boutique Hotel experience, the hotel's signature restaurant will be a breathtaking Coastal Southern Italian restaurant, debuting within the historic and sophisticated property. Led by Executive Chef Alessandro Morrone , the Donatella Restaurant menu celebrates Italy's culinary heritage with traditional dishes crafted from scratch using fresh, authentic ingredients and a rotating selection of seasonal produce. Guests can savor artisanal pastas such as Linguine alle Vongole, Black Truffle Cacio e Pepe, and Risotto Frutti di Mare, alongside elevated main courses like Wagyu Ribeye, Dover Sole, and Skull Island Prawns. With seating for up to 170 guests and a private dining room accommodating 15, Donatella Restaurant promises an exceptional setting for unforgettable dining experiences.

Donatella Boutique Hotel will begin accepting reservations for stays starting in May 2025.

Reserve your stay or dining experience at donatellahotel .

