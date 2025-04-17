Outlier By Savvas Receives 2025 Edtech Award For College Prep Solution

Online dual-enrollment solution for high school students named a "Cool Tool" winner in annual edtech recognition program

PARAMUS, N.J., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, is excited to announce that its Outlier by Savvas dual-enrollment solution has been honored with a 2025 EdTech Award from EdTech Digest. Outlier by Savvas was named the "Cool Tool" winner in the college prep solution category.

We're honored EdTech Digest recognized our Outlier and Savvas CTE solutions among edtech's best & brightest innovations.

Outlier provides online, asynchronous, advanced high school courses that enable students to earn real college credits from the University of Pittsburgh, a top 50 global university. A flexible, digital solution that is easy for educators to implement, Outlier meets the needs of school districts looking to bring high-quality, college-level courses to their high schools.

The EdTech Awards recognize outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. The annual program shines a spotlight on inspiring technologies, leaders, and trendsetters across the K-12, higher education, and skills and workforce sectors. In addition to Outlier's award, the EdTech Awards also named Savvas CTE , the company's innovative career and technical education offering, a Cool Tool finalist in the career planning solution category.

"We are honored that EdTech Digest has recognized our Outlier and Savvas CTE solutions as some of edtech's best and brightest innovations," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "By infusing technology into the learning experience, Outlier enables high schools to turn any classroom into a college lecture hall, increasing educational access and opportunities for all students and helping to prepare them for the demands of higher education."

Outlier's courses offer cinematically produced lectures by top-rated instructors and professors from renowned institutions such as NASA, MIT, Harvard, and Yale. Since Outlier courses are offered asynchronously, students - no matter where they live - can experience the rigor of college-level courses that easily fit their school schedule. The courses offer engaging, interactive features to increase students' interest in the subject matter and mastery-based learning to better ensure they understand it. With Outlier, college credit is driven by the student's overall course grade, not a high-stakes test like an AP exam.

Outlier by Savvas and Savvas CTE courses are part of Savvas PathMaker , Savvas Learning Company's all-in-one, digital solution for college and career readiness. Savvas PathMaker enables educators to offer personalized pathways that align with students' college and career interests, preparing students to successfully pass industry-recognized certification exams and equipping them with transferable job skills and college credits to chart their own path forward.

The EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. Award winners and finalists are judged on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

"Congratulations to The EdTech Awards' 2025 finalists and winners," said Victor Rivero, who as editor-in-chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "The future of learning is being shaped right now, and those we honor here are leading the way. If there's one field ready to embrace and lead through change, it's this one."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions - all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company

