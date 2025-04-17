LA IS LOOKING FOR ANGELS: LACI Announces LA Resilient Rebuilding Cup, An Innovation Competition To Find Solutions To Help Fire-Impacted Communities Recover Ahead Of 2028 Games
"With the help of innovators and entrepreneurs, Los Angeles can better help our region rise from the disastrous fires to rebuild more resiliently by the time the world arrives for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Matt Petersen, President and CEO of LACI. "If you are a startup founder with a solution and a desire to help our region rebuild more quickly, reduce the risk of future fires and other climate shocks, and restore neighborhoods sustainably, then we want you to join us by applying to the Cup."
LACI seeks participation from startups offering innovations that help advance resilient and sustainable rebuilding of homes, business, neighborhoods, and infrastructure, including:
Fire detection and response (e.g., optical detection, automated alert systems, AI predictive analytics, real time data and visibility, simulation);
Community health and wellbeing (e.g., air quality monitoring, soil testing, community building tools, mental health);
Resilience (e.g., mobile solar and battery backup systems, uninterruptible Wi-Fi access & communication, drone delivery & rescue operations);
Energy and water resiliency (e.g., distributed energy resources, EV charging, water storage for dousing, electrical shut off technology, remote water supply, renewable energy generation);
Rebuilding and construction (e.g., pre-built all electric ADUs, manufactured systems and homes, engineered wood, fire-resistant and/or low-carbon building materials);
Permitting, financial, and insurance tech tools (e.g., tools to accelerate permitting and inspections, help to help homeowners finance construction, assistance to help builders and homeowners ensure homes get insured)
Applications to the Cup are due by May 30, 2025. Startups interested in participating can review eligibility criteria and apply here . Initial sponsors include the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Additional sponsors, partners, and members of the pitch competition jury will be announced at a later date.
For those interested in sponsoring the Cup, you can learn more about partnership opportunities by emailing [email protected] .
ABOUT LACI:
The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is unlocking innovation by scaling cleantech startups, transforming markets through catalytic partnerships with policymakers, innovators, and market leaders, and enhancing communities through workforce training , pilots and other programs. Founded as an economic development initiative by the City of Los Angeles and its Department of Water & Power (LADWP) in 2011, LACI is recognized as one of the top 10 innovative business incubators in the world by UBI. LACI has helped 506 portfolio companies raise over $1 billion in funding, generated $344 million in revenue, and created 2,626 jobs throughout the Los Angeles region, with a long-term economic impact of more than $733 million.
Cameron Edinburgh
213.647.1441
[email protected]
