Inventhelp Inventor Develops Three-In-One Partyware Item (CTK-1504)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to ensure party guests all have a party hat, noisemaker, and a small amount of confetti," said an inventor, from El Paso, Texas, "so I invented the 3 IN 1 PARTY HAT. My design could save time, energy, and money for party hosts, and it could add fun to any celebration."

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile partyware item. In doing so, it ensures a party hat, noise maker and confetti are available. As a result, it could enhance a party celebration. It also can be used for various occasions such as birthdays, gender reveal parties, New Years Eve, etc. The invention features a three-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-1504, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED