Tanya Bassett Joins DCS As Vice President Of Business Development

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Tanya Bassett to Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Tanya will lead the company's strategic business development and new market infiltration efforts.

“Tanya brings more than 25 years' experience in the defense market,” commented Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and CEO.“We are excited to welcome her expertise in business development and strategic capture and look forward to the role she will play in in expanding business and driving growth at DCS.”

Tanya joins DCS from Precise Systems and, prior to that, SAIC, where she held Business Development, Capture, and Account Management roles. She brings deep expertise across the business development lifecycle supporting large-scale, strategic opportunities and pipeline management. Tanya's depth and breadth of experience includes operational and growth positions including servicing the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) as the Head of Business Operations for the Test and Evaluation (T&E) Department at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) in Patuxent River, Maryland.

Tanya holds a B.S. in Information Systems Management from University of Maryland, University College and a M.S. in Management with a focus in Information Systems from the Florida Institute of Technology.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: .

