Bihar: ECI Organises 2-Day Training Programme For Booth Level Agents Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Patna, April 17 (IANS) In preparation for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Election Commission of India (ECI) organised a two-day workshop aimed at training Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of various political parties to ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of the electoral process.

The training programme, held on Wednesday (April 16) and Thursday (April 17), brought together BLAs from major political parties, including BJP, JD-U, RJD, Congress, LJP-RV, RLJP, CPI-ML, and others.

Altaf Aalam (JD-U) praised the initiative, stating:“This is the first time such a technical training program has been organized in Delhi. We received guidance from electoral and returning officers at the district level. But this is the first time that ECI gave training to us.”

Raghwendra Jha (BJP) highlighted the workshop's impact, saying:“It's a very good initiative. We have learned many useful points and plan to educate our teams at the district and state levels.”

Mithilesh Kumar Das (RJD) said:“If all BLAs follow the ECI guidelines and actively connect with voters, we can achieve 100 per cent voter turnout during the polling.”

Prabhat Kumar (Congress) welcomed the initiative stating:“It's a great step by the ECI and I sincerely thank them for organizing this for the first time.”

Rohan Kumar Mahto (LJP-RV) shared his commitment and said,“I will pass the insights from the training to fellow BLAs in my district to help improve voter turnout in the election.”

Jay Prakash Paswan (CPI-ML) noted the technical benefits:“We learned how to assist voters with adding or removing names from the electoral roll.”

Binay Kumar Choudhary (RLJP) expressed optimism:“Such training programs will not only increase voter turnout but also help voters directly.”

Educating BLAs on electoral procedures, ensuring accuracy in voter rolls, enhancing voter outreach and promoting transparency and fair play were the key points in the two-day training session.

This initiative by the ECI marks the first of its kind in bringing together agents from across party lines for a unified training program focused on electoral integrity and voter participation.