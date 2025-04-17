Gujarat Govt To Begin Procurement Of Chana And Mustard At MSP Prices On April 21

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 17 (IANS) In a move aimed at securing fair prices for farmers and enhancing their income, the Gujarat government will begin the procurement of chana (gram) and mustard (rayda) at the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) from April 21.

The state will procure these vital crops through the government's PM-Asha Scheme, which guarantees a fair price for farmers annually.

This scheme ensures that farmers can confidently sow their crops, knowing that the MSP for each commodity will be announced before sowing begins.

State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel shared details about the procurement process, emphasising that the 2024-25 Rabi season will see the government purchase chana at a price of Rs 5,650 per quintal (Rs 1,130 per mann) and rayda at Rs 5,950 per quintal (Rs 1,190 per mann).

These prices were set by the Central government, encouraging farmers across the state to cultivate these crops in large quantities, confident in the guaranteed return.

As a result, more than 3.36 lakh farmers have registered online for the sale of chana, while 1.18 lakh farmers have registered for mustard.

The government will conduct procurement through 179 designated centres for chana and 87 centres for mustard.

The total procurement value estimated at Rs 1,903 crore for chana and Rs 767 crore for mustard.

According to recent data, there are more than 70 lakh farmers in Gujarat, a significant portion of whom are small and marginal farmers.

These farmers contribute substantially to the state's economy, which is one of the fastest-growing in India.

The state's agricultural landscape is marked by the cultivation of both traditional and modern crops.

Major crops grown in Gujarat include cotton, groundnut, sugarcane, cereals, pulses (especially chana and moong), and oilseeds like mustard and soybean.

Additionally, horticultural crops such as grapes, pomegranates, citrus fruits, and spices are significant contributors to the state's export earnings.

The state has earned a reputation as a major producer of groundnut, cotton, and cattle feed, among other commodities.