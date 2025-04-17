Media Reports On Caste Census Are Not Wrong: K’Taka Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) Karnataka Law, Justice, Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism Minister H.K. Patil said on Thursday that media reports on the caste census are not wrong, and a final decision on the report is likely to be taken on May 2.

“A lot of information that is coming in the media, I don't say that it is wrong. The Cabinet held a prolonged discussion on the study report based on the data from the 2015 Social and Educational Survey (caste census). As more information and technical details are required for further deliberation, senior officials have been directed to provide them. The discussion remains incomplete,” the minister said following the special Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday evening.

He said that in what was described as a very cordial debate, preliminary discussions were held on issues like population-based backwardness and the criteria adopted during the survey.

He said that as the discussion could not be completed, it will resume during the next Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at Male Mahadeshwara Hills on April 24, where specific regional matters will also be addressed.

“A final decision on the report is expected to be taken at the Cabinet meeting on May 2,” the minister said.

He added that the Cabinet also deliberated on the parameters adopted during the survey, including sources of data and methodology.

“Some senior ministers provided guidance on these matters. Officials will present the required details in the upcoming Cabinet meeting,” the minister stated.

He reiterated that the government recently received the report and that various parameters of the social and educational survey have already been discussed.

The minister clarified that there are several misconceptions circulating regarding caste-based population figures, and those figures are not accurate.

He emphasised that 94.17 per cent of the population was covered under the survey.

He further stated that the summary of the survey report has already appeared in newspapers and that the Cabinet has discussed the submitted report.

Reacting to developments surrounding the caste census survey in Kalaburagi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is common practice for respective state governments to conduct caste-based censuses, and the recently conducted caste census is entirely the prerogative of the state government.

“In every state, the government conducts its own caste census. This is not something done by the central government. Therefore, we need to wait and see what comes out of the state Cabinet discussions,” he said.

Kharge added,“I am not fully aware of the contents of the state's caste census report. I have not seen the report myself. There is some opposition being expressed about the caste census report, but I would like to clarify that what I am saying is just my personal opinion.”