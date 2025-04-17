Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arab-Sino Leader Mr. Yao Lei Receives The World's Most Expensive Mocktail At Jimmydixs Dubai's Latest Luxury Milestone

Arab-Sino Leader Mr. Yao Lei Receives The World's Most Expensive Mocktail At Jimmydixs Dubai's Latest Luxury Milestone


2025-04-17 02:15:17
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a city where opulence defines lifestyle and world records are a tradition, Dubai has once again made global headlines. The grand inauguration of Jimmydixs Restaurant & Lounge , located in the prestigious Barcelo Hotel, Al Jaddaf , witnessed the unveiling of the world's most expensive mocktail , priced at an astonishing AED 12,099 .


A World-Record Debut Honoring Global Diplomacy

In a historic moment, the first-ever serving of this exquisite mocktail was presented as a gift through a lucky draw to Mr. Yao Lei , Executive Secretary General of the Arab-Sino International Communication Association . Mr. Lei became the first guest globally to experience the world's most luxurious non-alcoholic beverage, alongside two starters wrapped in EU-certified 24 Karat pure gold flakes and gold dust - a true embodiment of diplomatic celebration and cultural prestige .

The lucky draw was conducted by the Guest of Honour , Mr. Ankur Agarwal , Chairman of BNW Developments, Dubai , during the spectacular opening ceremony attended by diplomats, influencers, and global media personnel. The Mocktail That Redefined Luxury

Crafted by the talented Mr. Fredrick , Bar Manager and Mixologist at Jimmydixs, the mocktail is more than just a drink - it is an immersive luxury experience designed for the elite. From flavor to presentation, every detail resonates with refinement and exclusivity. What's Inside the Record-Breaking AED 12,099 Mocktail?
  • Fresh Cranberry & Pomegranate Juice
  • Hand-Plucked Mint Leaves
  • Sea Salt sourced from the Dead Sea
  • Sparkling Water infused with 24 Karat Edible Gold Dust
  • 23.99 Karat EU-Certified Edible Gold Foil and Gold Dust
  • Packaged 24 Karat Edible Gold Water (EU Certified)

The mocktail is served in a handcrafted pure silver souvenir glass , which is gifted to the guest as a keepsake - merging luxury with memory. The Price That Captivated the World
  • AED 12,099
  • USD 3,294
  • INR 2,85,000
  • PKR 9,25,000

“Jimmydixs has achieved global recognition by serving the world's most expensive mocktail, enriched with EU-certified 24K edible gold,” declared Mr. Fredrick. Spotlight: Mr. Yao Lei – A Cultural Milestone

As the lucky draw winner, Mr. Yao Lei stands as the first individual globally to receive the mocktail. A distinguished leader in global communication, his presence elevated the significance of the event.

“Dubai never ceases to amaze with its creativity and elegance. Being the first guest to enjoy this extraordinary mocktail was truly a privilege. It's not just a drink; it's an embodiment of art, culture, and international unity,” shared Mr. Yao Lei. Meet the Visionaries: The Sharma Sisters

This historic luxury concept was brought to life by Ms. Sucheta Sharma , Founder of Boho Café Group UAE , and her sister Mrs. Urvashi . Together, they have redefined the limits of experiential dining in the region.

“Dubai is the global canvas for ambition,” said Ms. Sucheta Sharma .
“We aimed to create more than just a beverage - an experience that reflects prestige, memory, and elegance.”
Dubai: Global Epicenter of Innovation and Luxury

From architectural marvels to culinary firsts, Dubai continues to lead the world in breaking boundaries. With the launch of this world-record mocktail , the city reaffirms its status as the premier hub of non-alcoholic luxury experiences .

As the demand for halal fine dining and premium mocktails continues to rise, Dubai positions itself as the undisputed epicenter of gastronomic innovation in the Middle East. What's Next for Jimmydixs?

Following the tremendous success and international acclaim, Jimmydixs Restaurant & Lounge is now in discussions with luxury stakeholders in Qatar, London, and Singapore . Plans are in motion to offer limited-edition VIP mocktail experiences for celebrities, dignitaries, and luxury travelers across the globe.

“Served in a handcrafted pure silver glass - a collectible souvenir gifted to the guest.” About Jimmydixs & Boho Café Group

Jimmydixs Restaurant & Lounge , located inside Barcelo Hotel Al Jaddaf , is a flagship destination under the Boho Café Group UAE - a pioneer in experiential hospitality, premium presentation, and luxury dining. Spearheaded by Ms. Sucheta Sharma , the group has earned a reputation for crafting memorable culinary innovations that blend art with exclusivity.

MENAFN17042025005446012082ID1109443270

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search