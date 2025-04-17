403
Arab-Sino Leader Mr. Yao Lei Receives The World's Most Expensive Mocktail At Jimmydixs Dubai's Latest Luxury Milestone
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a city where opulence defines lifestyle and world records are a tradition, Dubai has once again made global headlines. The grand inauguration of Jimmydixs Restaurant & Lounge , located in the prestigious Barcelo Hotel, Al Jaddaf , witnessed the unveiling of the world's most expensive mocktail , priced at an astonishing AED 12,099 .
A World-Record Debut Honoring Global Diplomacy In a historic moment, the first-ever serving of this exquisite mocktail was presented as a gift through a lucky draw to Mr. Yao Lei , Executive Secretary General of the Arab-Sino International Communication Association . Mr. Lei became the first guest globally to experience the world's most luxurious non-alcoholic beverage, alongside two starters wrapped in EU-certified 24 Karat pure gold flakes and gold dust - a true embodiment of diplomatic celebration and cultural prestige . The lucky draw was conducted by the Guest of Honour , Mr. Ankur Agarwal , Chairman of BNW Developments, Dubai , during the spectacular opening ceremony attended by diplomats, influencers, and global media personnel. The Mocktail That Redefined Luxury Crafted by the talented Mr. Fredrick , Bar Manager and Mixologist at Jimmydixs, the mocktail is more than just a drink - it is an immersive luxury experience designed for the elite. From flavor to presentation, every detail resonates with refinement and exclusivity. What's Inside the Record-Breaking AED 12,099 Mocktail?
“We aimed to create more than just a beverage - an experience that reflects prestige, memory, and elegance.”
Dubai: Global Epicenter of Innovation and Luxury From architectural marvels to culinary firsts, Dubai continues to lead the world in breaking boundaries. With the launch of this world-record mocktail , the city reaffirms its status as the premier hub of non-alcoholic luxury experiences . As the demand for halal fine dining and premium mocktails continues to rise, Dubai positions itself as the undisputed epicenter of gastronomic innovation in the Middle East. What's Next for Jimmydixs? Following the tremendous success and international acclaim, Jimmydixs Restaurant & Lounge is now in discussions with luxury stakeholders in Qatar, London, and Singapore . Plans are in motion to offer limited-edition VIP mocktail experiences for celebrities, dignitaries, and luxury travelers across the globe. “Served in a handcrafted pure silver glass - a collectible souvenir gifted to the guest.” About Jimmydixs & Boho Café Group Jimmydixs Restaurant & Lounge , located inside Barcelo Hotel Al Jaddaf , is a flagship destination under the Boho Café Group UAE - a pioneer in experiential hospitality, premium presentation, and luxury dining. Spearheaded by Ms. Sucheta Sharma , the group has earned a reputation for crafting memorable culinary innovations that blend art with exclusivity.
-
Fresh Cranberry & Pomegranate Juice
Hand-Plucked Mint Leaves
Sea Salt sourced from the Dead Sea
Sparkling Water infused with 24 Karat Edible Gold Dust
23.99 Karat EU-Certified Edible Gold Foil and Gold Dust
Packaged 24 Karat Edible Gold Water (EU Certified)
-
AED 12,099
USD 3,294
INR 2,85,000
PKR 9,25,000
“We aimed to create more than just a beverage - an experience that reflects prestige, memory, and elegance.”
