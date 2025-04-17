Arab-Sino Leader Mr. Yao Lei Receives The World's Most Expensive Mocktail At Jimmydixs Dubai's Latest Luxury Milestone

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a city where opulence defines lifestyle and world records are a tradition,has once again made global headlines. The grand inauguration of, located in the prestigious, witnessed the, priced at an astonishing

In a historic moment, theof this exquisite mocktail was presented as ato. Mr. Lei became theto experience the world's most luxurious non-alcoholic beverage, alongside- a true embodiment of

The lucky draw was conducted by the, during the spectacular opening ceremony attended by diplomats, influencers, and global media personnel.



Fresh Cranberry & Pomegranate Juice

Hand-Plucked Mint Leaves

Sea Salt sourced from the Dead Sea

Sparkling Water infused with 24 Karat Edible Gold Dust

23.99 Karat EU-Certified Edible Gold Foil and Gold Dust Packaged 24 Karat Edible Gold Water (EU Certified)

Crafted by the talented, Bar Manager and Mixologist at Jimmydixs, the mocktail is more than just a drink - it is an immersive luxury experience designed for the elite. From flavor to presentation, every detail resonates with refinement and exclusivity.



AED 12,099

USD 3,294

INR 2,85,000 PKR 9,25,000

The mocktail is served in a, which is- merging luxury with memory.

“Jimmydixs has achieved global recognition by serving the world's most expensive mocktail, enriched with EU-certified 24K edible gold,” declared Mr. Fredrick.

As the lucky draw winner,stands as the first individual globally to receive the mocktail. A distinguished leader in global communication, his presence elevated the significance of the event.

“Dubai never ceases to amaze with its creativity and elegance. Being the first guest to enjoy this extraordinary mocktail was truly a privilege. It's not just a drink; it's an embodiment of art, culture, and international unity,” shared Mr. Yao Lei.

This historic luxury concept was brought to life by, Founder of, and her sister. Together, they have redefined the limits of experiential dining in the region.

“Dubai is the global canvas for ambition,” said“We aimed to create more than just a beverage - an experience that reflects prestige, memory, and elegance.”

From architectural marvels to culinary firsts,continues to lead the world in breaking boundaries. With the launch of this, the city reaffirms its status as the

As the demand forcontinues to rise, Dubai positions itself as thein the Middle East.

Following the tremendous success and international acclaim,is now in discussions with luxury stakeholders in. Plans are in motion to offerforacross the globe.

“Served in a handcrafted pure silver glass - a collectible souvenir gifted to the guest.”

, located inside, is a flagship destination under the- a pioneer in experiential hospitality, premium presentation, and luxury dining. Spearheaded by, the group has earned a reputation for craftingthat blend art with exclusivity.