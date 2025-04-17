Swiss Parcel Bomber Had Links To Military And Intelligence Services
The parcel bombs that injured two people and the ransom letters sent in recent months to watchmaker Patek Philippe in Geneva in particular were not the work of a marginalised individual, isolated from society. The main accused, arrested last month, was, on the contrary, a man extremely well-connected to the state security apparatus, the RTS investigative unit has learned.More More Swiss man arrested over Geneva parcel bomb attacks
A 61-year-old Swiss man was arrested in Geneva in connection with the parcel bomb incidents that left a man and a 12-year-old girl seriously injured.
