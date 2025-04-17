Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Parcel Bomber Had Links To Military And Intelligence Services

2025-04-17 02:13:11
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The 61-year-old man who admitted to being Patek Philippe's blackmailer in Geneva had connections in the police and the army. A weapons enthusiast, this war photographer also claims to be close to the intelligence community. Testimonies collected by Swiss public broadcaster RTS attest to some disturbing elements. This content was published on April 17, 2025 - 11:04 11 minutes Raphaël Leroy, RTS
The parcel bombs that injured two people and the ransom letters sent in recent months to watchmaker Patek Philippe in Geneva in particular were not the work of a marginalised individual, isolated from society. The main accused, arrested last month, was, on the contrary, a man extremely well-connected to the state security apparatus, the RTS investigative unit has learned.

Swiss man arrested over Geneva parcel bomb attacks

This content was published on Mar 12, 2025 A 61-year-old Swiss man was arrested in Geneva in connection with the parcel bomb incidents that left a man and a 12-year-old girl seriously injured.

Swiss man arrested over Geneva parcel bomb attacks

