Around 23 Million Chocolate Bunnies Produced In Switzerland For Easter
Pas moins de 23 millions de lapins en chocolat produits en Suisse
Many companies have had to adjust their prices as a result of the rise in raw material prices, the federation of Swiss chocolate manufacturers, Chocosuisse, told news agency Keystone-SDA. Chocosuisse does not wish to put a figure on the price difference, as it considers it impossible to establish an average given the diversity of products on offer.
The federation points out that cocoa prices have more than quadrupled in the space of two years. As a result, manufacturers are seeing their margins squeezed, with price rises in the trade applied later.
Cocoa prices briefly crossed $10,000 per tonne on the futures market, an all-time record. Chocolate-makers can no longer avoid passing on the cost to consumers.
