Around 23 Million Chocolate Bunnies Produced In Switzerland For Easter

Around 23 million chocolate bunnies were produced in Switzerland for Easter, according to Chocosuisse. The rise in chocolate prices is also having an impact on these traditional Easter items, which are being sold at a higher price. This content was published on April 17, 2025 - 15:17

Many companies have had to adjust their prices as a result of the rise in raw material prices, the federation of Swiss chocolate manufacturers, Chocosuisse, told news agency Keystone-SDA. Chocosuisse does not wish to put a figure on the price difference, as it considers it impossible to establish an average given the diversity of products on offer.

The federation points out that cocoa prices have more than quadrupled in the space of two years. As a result, manufacturers are seeing their margins squeezed, with price rises in the trade applied later.

