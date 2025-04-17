TIME Magazine Selects Swiss Lawyer As One Of The 100 Most Influential People



Deutsch de “Time” wählt Cordelia Bähr unter die 100 einflussreichsten Menschen Original Read more:“Time” wählt Cordelia Bähr unter die 100 einflussreichsten Mensche 日本語 ja TIME誌、スイス人弁護士を「最も影響力のある100人」に選出 Read more: TIME誌、スイス人弁護士を「最も影響力のある100人」に選

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Cordelia Bähr is the only Swiss woman to make it onto the American magazine's list of the 100 most influential people of 2025. She helped the Climate Seniors to victory in court. This content was published on April 17, 2025 - 09:47 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“I feel deeply honoured. I have fought for the success of the climate seniors for nine years – with every fibre of my heart. The judgement of the ECHR has made history,” Bähr was quoted as saying in a Greenpeace press release. Bähr is listed in the“Pioneers” category in the list of notables.

“We are delighted that our lawyer's achievement has been recognised. The Climate Seniors could not have wished for a better lawyer,” said Rosmarie Wydler-Wälti, co-President of the Climate Seniors, in the press release.

More More Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human rights

This content was published on Apr 9, 2024 The European Court of Human Rights says the Swiss authorities are responsible for not implementing efficient climate change policies and for violating the right to life of a group of elderly women.

Read more: Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human right

The background to this is a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg in April 2024 on a complaint filed by the Climate Seniors activist group. It ruled there was a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as the court held that the state had an obligation to protect its citizens from the consequences of climate change.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work