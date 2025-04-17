TIME Magazine Selects Swiss Lawyer As One Of The 100 Most Influential People
-
Deutsch
de
“Time” wählt Cordelia Bähr unter die 100 einflussreichsten Menschen
Original
Read more:“Time” wählt Cordelia Bähr unter die 100 einflussreichsten Mensche
日本語
ja
TIME誌、スイス人弁護士を「最も影響力のある100人」に選出
Read more: TIME誌、スイス人弁護士を「最も影響力のある100人」に選
“I feel deeply honoured. I have fought for the success of the climate seniors for nine years – with every fibre of my heart. The judgement of the ECHR has made history,” Bähr was quoted as saying in a Greenpeace press release. Bähr is listed in the“Pioneers” category in the list of notables.
“We are delighted that our lawyer's achievement has been recognised. The Climate Seniors could not have wished for a better lawyer,” said Rosmarie Wydler-Wälti, co-President of the Climate Seniors, in the press release.More More Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human rights
This content was published on Apr 9, 2024 The European Court of Human Rights says the Swiss authorities are responsible for not implementing efficient climate change policies and for violating the right to life of a group of elderly women.Read more: Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human right
The background to this is a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg in April 2024 on a complaint filed by the Climate Seniors activist group. It ruled there was a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as the court held that the state had an obligation to protect its citizens from the consequences of climate change.
Adapted from German by DeepL/acHow we work
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment