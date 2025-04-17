Minister Stresses Unity, Media Integrity In Face Of Disinformation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communications and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani on Thursday underscored the pivotal role of national media and security institutions in preserving the Kingdom's stability and countering disinformation.

Speaking during a meeting with the Veterans' Dignity Committee at the ministry's headquarters, Momani described accurate information and balanced discourse as the nation's most effective tools in confronting "smear campaigns and distortions," the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“Every Jordanian becomes a soldier when it comes to protecting national security,” Momani said, adding that Jordan's security institutions represent the cornerstone of national stability through their professionalism, loyalty and deeply rooted ethical values.

He commended the Jordanian media for its awareness and commitment to national values, drawing a contrast with media environments in other countries where irresponsible reporting has fueled unrest.

The meeting was attended by retired Gen. Ghazi Tayyeb, chairman of the committee; Ministry Secretary General Hussein Maharmeh; and Secretary General of the Ministry of Government Communications Zaid Nawaiseh.

Momani affirmed that the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah continues to serve as the strategic compass guiding Jordanian institutions in upholding national identity, safeguarding security, and championing just causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause. This vision, he said, has enabled Jordan to navigate regional and global challenges while maintaining internal cohesion.

Highlighting Jordan's recent humanitarian efforts in Gaza, including military airdrops of essential aid, Momani said these initiatives reflect the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to Arab and Islamic causes.

He also commended the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and the General Intelligence Directorate, citing the recent foiling of a security plot as evidence of their professionalism and vigilance.

He also warned against the persistent threat of extremist ideologies and attempts to erode public trust, calling for greater emphasis on moderation and constructive dialogue.

Turning to domestic priorities, Momani stressed the need to empower youth, who make up nearly 67 per cent of the population, by investing in their potential, particularly in entrepreneurship and the digital economy.

Tayyeb echoed these sentiments, highlighting the vital role that military retirees play in Jordan's political and social landscape. He hailed the alignment of national media and government institutions with the King's vision in resisting divisive narratives.

Maharmeh noted that the committee, established in 2001, works to amplify the voices and needs of military retirees and ensure their continued contributions to public life.

Committee members also reaffirmed their rejection of any attempts to undermine Jordan's security institutions or national unity.