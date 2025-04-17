Opinion Post: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth In Panama, Speaking At The Vasco Nuñez De Balboa Naval Base

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)“Together with Panama in the lead, we will keep the canal secure and available for all nations through the deterrent power of the strongest, most effective and most lethal fighting force in the world. We will do this in partnership with Panama. Together we will take back the Panama Canal from China's influence, and we will do this along with other capable like-minded allies and partners. This is what Peace through Strength looks like.” That was Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last Tuesday in Panama, speaking at the Vasco Nuñez de Balboa Naval Base, making his first speech in a two-day trip to help calm things after President Donald Trump's March 6 remarks about Panama, during his address to a joint session of Congress.

At that time, Trump said,“To further enhance our national security, my administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal.” Trump added,“It was given away by the Carter administration for $1 [in the 1977 Neutrality Treaty], but that agreement has been violated very severely. We didn't give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we're taking it back.” Trump has been threatening to retake the Panama Canal for months, and he has claimed that Panama was charging excessive amounts for American ship passage and alleged that China was in effect operating the canal. Neither statement was true, but the threats caused obvious concern among Panamanian officials, starting with its President, José Raúl Mulino, considered one of the strongest U.S. allies in the hemisphere.“The Canal is Panamanian and will continue to be Panamanian,” was Mulino's response to Trump's March 6 remarks to Congress.

Hegseth's trip appeared aimed at helping resettle relations with Panama, but at the same time, given Trump's personality, Hegseth had to seem to be making Trump's past Panama Canal demands come true. For example, in Hegseth's statement above, Trump's“we will be reclaiming the Panama Canal,” had become“Together [with partner Panama] we will take back the Panama Canal from China's influence.” That formulation of“take back” no longer meant that the U.S. was reclaiming the canal, but rather it was ending China's control of the canal – which of course Beijing never had in the first place. Last Wednesday, Hegseth took part in a joint press conference with Panamanian Public Security Minister Frank Abrego in Panama City. In his opening remarks at the press conference, Hegseth said,“Our countries reaffirmed our shared commitment to protecting Panamanian sovereignty from malign influence. And we recognize the foundational importance of our constitutional government, including respect for our neutrality treaty.”

The latter was a reference to the U.S.-Panama 1977 Neutrality Treaty, the agreement that Trump criticized in his March 6 speech and claimed Panama had violated. The first press conference question, which was in Spanish, was labeled“Un-translated” in press releases put out by both the Defense Department and the U.S. Embassy in Panama City. Minister Abrego's response was also described as“Un-translated.” However, my own search on the Internet came across two taped videos of the press conference which have English voice-over translations. They show that the first question asked why the English-language U.S.-Panama memorandum of understanding on cooperative security activities, which Hegseth said had just been signed, made no mention of sovereignty over the canal.

Hegseth's answer was:“I appreciate the question. We certainly understand that the Panama Canal is in Panama, and protecting Panamanian sovereignty from malign influence is important. Which is why when President Trump says we're taking back the Panama Canal from Chinese influence, it involves partnership with the United States and Panama.” During last Wednesday's press conference, the only question directed to Abrego in English was,“Would Panama accept a permanent deployment of U.S. troops or the establishment of a permanent U.S. military base on Panamanian soil, and if not, why not?” Again the American transcripts had Abrego's answer, which was in Spanish, marked“Un-translated.” But in fact Abrego explained that Panama was acting within the framework of the 1977 Neutrality Treaty with the U.S., as well as within the terms of its own Constitution which did not allow for foreign military or defense bases, although American troops regularly take part in military exercises. Abrego went on to say that Hegseth was working out a way with Panamanian officials to perhaps reopen former American Army and Navy facilities.

Abrego then mentioned that in an earlier private meeting Hegseth“had recognized Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal and acknowledged that the Neutrality Treaty and Constitution of our country Panama, must be respected, just as we must respect the Constitution and laws of the United States.” All that was said in Spanish but marked“un-translated” in the U.S. government released transcripts. A day after the press conference, last Thursday, Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha expressed his government's“discomfort” to the United States because the English version of the joint understanding agreed to by Hegseth omitted language regarding Panamanian sovereignty over the canal. And last Friday, Panama's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released text from the document which it said,“reaffirms respect for, and recognition of, Panamanian sovereignty over the interoceanic waterway, as well as with compliance with the Neutrality Treaty.”

One phrase the Panamanians pointed to read,“With full respect for the sovereignty and laws of the Republic of Panama, and in close coordination with the Ministry of Public Security...” Another element from the Hegseth visit needs to be clarified. While Hegseth said he had agreement for a“framework for U.S. warships and auxiliary ships to sail first and free through the Panama Canal,” it is not clear how that fits in to the Panama practice of not charging any one country more or less than another. In a Tuesday meeting with Panama's President Mulino, Hegseth agreed to a joint statement that said,“Expedited transit of warships and auxiliary vessels of the Republic of Panama and the United States is guaranteed.” As far as tolls for U.S. Navy ships, the agreement was that payment would be worked out by the U.S. and Panama,“in recognition of the Treaty obligation and under the Neutrality framework.”

Despite the sovereignty controversy, Hegseth did open the way for increased joint training exercises and a reopening of former American bases such as Rodman Naval Station, Howard Air Force Base, and Fort Sherman, once the home of a Jungle Operations Training Center. These could be Panamanian in name, with rotational American military units invited, to meet the no-foreign-bases issues that Abrego raised above during Wednesday's press conference. As he departed Panama last Wednesday, Hegseth spoke to reporters at the airport, saying at one point,“President Molino puts Panama first, fights for Panamanian interests, [and] protects their sovereignty.” Hegseth added,“And we certainly respect the sovereignty of the Panamanians and the Panama Canal.”

Meanwhile, at last Thursday's cabinet meeting, asked by Trump for a report, Hegseth began by saying,“Mr. President, we just got back from Panama last night. We were at the Panama Canal...and signed a couple of historic deals, one which is with the Panama Canal Authority, a framework for U.S. vessels first and free through the Panama Canal. And then also a memorandum of understanding with their security minister for the presence of U.S. troops.” Hegseth also spoke of opening the old U.S. bases which he said would be done“jointly with Panama to secure the Panama Canal from Chinese influence. That's something you said, we're taking back the canal. China has had too much influence, Obama and others let them creep in. We, along with Panama, are pushing them out, sir. And so, we had a very successful trip.”

Trump responded,“We've moved a lot of troops to Panama and filled up some areas that we used to have, and we didn't have any longer, but we have them now and I think it's in very good control.” Hegseth said opening old U.S. bases, jointly with Panama, and securing the canal from Chinese influences met Trump's pledge that“We're taking back the canal.” Trump appeared to be saying that all that Hegseth had put in motion – the opening of old American bases and sending more U.S. troops – had already happened. That seems to be the new world we are living in, dangerous as it may be.