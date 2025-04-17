Multi-Billion Dollar Global Drone Industry Showing Resilience And Adaptability As Further Expansion & Growth Expected - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – April 16, 2025 – New reports focusing on the global drone market are suggesting a better outlook than previously expected. One recent report said that the global drone industry has progressed significantly since its early days of experimentation and regulatory challenges. Its growth is now more than just a buzzword; it signifies a quantifiable, multibillion-dollar trend affecting various industries, including construction, agriculture, infrastructure, and energy. The commercial drone industry has shown resilience and adaptability despite certain regions' geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. Indeed, the latest report projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) that firmly establishes drones as a vital part of automation strategies and digital infrastructure.” It continued:“According to the analysis, the global market is projected to reach US$57.8 billion by 2030, up from an estimated US$40.6 billion in 2025. These figures indicate that drone use has increased across industries and that the entire drone ecosystem-from services and software to hardware and regulations-has matured significantly. The largest segment of the commercial drone market is the commercial service market, projected to generate US$29.4 billion by 2025. The second largest and fastest-growing segment is commercial hardware, valued at US$6.7 billion as of 2025. The smallest segment is the commercial software market, expected to reach US$1.7 billion in size by 2025.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT).

The report continued:“Growing regions in Latin America and Africa are accelerating as local ecosystems and drone accessibility improve, while North America and Asia remain the leaders, with Europe closely following. In terms of applications, drones are still most frequently used in energy, construction, and agriculture, but their utilization is gaining momentum in logistics, public safety, and public administration. Despite industry consolidation, the market has expanded due to the strong impact of the services segment. Engineering, training, reseller, and consulting services have reached record income. However, flight operations account for the highest accumulated revenue. The total number of drone flights in 2024 increased by 25%, rising from 15.5 million to 19.5 million flights globally. Asia is leading with the most drone flights at 6.3 million in 2024, reflecting a 13% increase compared to 2023. It is followed by North America with 3.9 million flights (+14%) and Europe with 3.8 million flights (+34%).” It concluded:“The rise of the drone market is more than just a trend; it's a fundamental shift in how businesses gather information, automate processes, and tackle pressing issues. Our understanding of this market's direction needs to evolve alongside its sophistication. It is crucial for anyone hoping to stay ahead of the curve in 2025 and beyond to access reliable and valuable knowledge.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) to Showcase Drone as a Service (DaaS) and AI Drone Innovation for Commercial and Defense Markets at Two Premier Investor Conferences - D. Boral Capital Conference and Ladenburg Technology Innovation Expo25 – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that the company was invited and will participate at two prominent investor conferences next month: the D. Boral Capital Conference and the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo.

These high-profile investor events bring together a variety of institutional investors to explore cutting-edge technologies and investment opportunities. ZenaTech's leadership team will present an overview of the company and engage in one-on-one meetings on the latest developments regarding its AI drone solutions for commercial and defense markets and the expansion of its Drones as a Service (DaaS) business model.

Conference Details:

Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference: One of the most prestigious events for emerging growth issuers and institutional investors in the world, it showcases dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate setting. Approximately 75 presenting companies and hundreds of institutional investors are expected to attend. Date and Venue: May 14, 2025, The Plaza Hotel - 5th Avenue at Central Park South, New York, NY 10019

Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo25 : The Expo is a full-day event showcasing approximately 50 AI-driven technology companies through presentations, live demos, and one-on-one meetings. Designed to foster meaningful investor engagement, the conference brings together public company executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals. Date and Venue: May 21, 2025, Convene - 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY

To book a one-on-one meeting with ZenaTech at one of these events, please refer to the conference website links. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) recently announced during the ISC West security expo that it is continuing to push the envelope for what is possible with generative AI at the edge. As a leading supplier of edge AI systems-on-chip (SoCs), Ambarella recently achieved the milestone of 30 million cumulative units shipped. The company is reinforcing that business and technology leadership with live demonstrations at this week's show of its latest cutting-edge GenAI and vision AI capabilities.

The new demonstrations highlight Ambarella's ability to enable scalable, high-performance reasoning and vision AI applications across its ultra-efficient, edge-inference CVflow® 3.0 AI SoC portfolio, which now supports most of the leading GenAI models from 0.5 to 34 billion parameters. In particular, the company will debut live demonstrations of the DeepSeek GenAI models running on three different price/performance levels of its SoC portfolio. These new demos, along with its advanced multi-stream video analysis demonstrations, exemplify how Ambarella is pushing the boundaries of real-time, AI-powered security and analytics by running state-of-the-art (SOTA) vision language models (VLMs), for both on-device and centralized on-premise AI hub applications with exceptional multimodal video intelligence.

These demonstrations further illustrate how Ambarella is bringing advanced reasoning capabilities to real-world applications without requiring cloud processing. Additionally, the scalable AI performance across its large portfolio of edge AI SoCs ensures that customers can deploy the same AI models across different product tiers, from high-performance computing to ultra-low-power inference.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) , a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, recently participated in the 173rd Airborne Brigade's 1st annual Innovation Symposium. During the event, the Company demonstrated its eBee VISION drone and contributed to roundtable discussions on the future of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in military operations.

“We demonstrated the operational advantages of the eBee VISION to a highly influential and forward-thinking audience. Direct engagements with military leaders and decision-makers builds a better understand of our customers' evolving mission needs,” commented AgEagle CEO Billy Irby.“Our eBee VISION delivers real-time visual intelligence with a tactical-oriented minimal logistics footprint, making it a key asset for rapid-response situational awareness in the field.”

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) , a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, recently announced that it has secured a $3.2 million purchase order from a governmental entity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new order supports the continued buildout of urban autonomous drone infrastructure in the UAE and expands the existing Optimus drone network, which is operated by the local government as part of its broader Safe and Smart City initiatives.

“We are witnessing the network effect of the Optimus drone network in UAE,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings.“The effectiveness of the Optimus System and its ability to reduce response times of emergency units have been proven during our operations there, and this order further validates the system's value. We are proud to support the UAE's leadership in Drone as First Responder (DFR) technology, which is also developing in the US. We believe that our Optimus system is the most mature and robust platform in the market and certified for such critical security operations. We look forward to replicating this success in other cities around the world.”

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently announced in collaboration with Arquimea demonstrated an anomaly detection capability for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms as they scan a mission area.

This cutting-edge capability reduces the number of scans by a sensor to identify unusual patterns or deviations from expected behavior in data, systems, or processes – specifically in the electro optical and infrared spectra – and dramatically improves the detection of changes in physical features. These approaches have proven valuable for predicting image characteristics that may not be visible from a single viewpoint.

Anomaly detection in electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) spectra enhances security, disaster response, environmental monitoring, and safety. It also helps detect hidden threats, wildfires, pollution, and equipment failures. This technology improves awareness, enables early warnings, and supports better decision-making.

