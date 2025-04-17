EQS-News: Bike24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Sylvio Eichhorst becomes the New Chief Financial Officer at BIKE24

17.04.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Dresden, 17 April 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Bike24 Holding AG has appointed Sylvio Eichhorst to the Management Board of the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With effect from 1 October 2025, he will take over as CFO of the core areas of finance, IT and human resources.



''We are very pleased to have won Sylvio Eichhorst as the new CFO for BIKE24. He has international experience and proven financial expertise and already has valuable insights into our company due to his work as a member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of BIKE24,'' says Ralf Kindermann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bike24 Holding AG.



Sylvio Eichhorst convinced the Supervisory Board with his extensive financial expertise from various companies and industries as well as his personality. In view of the current market challenges, his experience in the capital market environment is of great importance for BIKE24.



Sylvio Eichhorst is currently Head of Global Finance & Procurement at KWS Group based in Einbeck. During his career, which spans more than 28 years, he has held various global leadership and financial management positions and has supported companies in a wide range of business phases. He started his career as an auditor at KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, with stations in Leipzig, New York and Dresden, and served as Vice President, Head of Group Accounting & Taxes at Jenoptik AG.

He holds a degree in business administration and is a certified tax consultant, auditor and certified public accountant in New Hampshire, USA. He is 52 years old and has two children.



''Sylvio Eichhorst will enrich the Management Board with his extensive expertise and experience and will complete the Management Board again from October. I am already looking forward to a good professional and personal cooperation, '' says Andrés Martin-Birner, Chief Executive Officer of Bike24 Holding AG.



About BIKE24

Bike24 Holding AG is a leading European e-commerce platform for bicycle and outdoor products. With a comprehensive product range, fast delivery times and country-specific online shops, the company offers its customers an optimal shopping experience. BIKE24 is active in several European countries and pursues the goal of further digitising the bicycle market and promoting sustainable growth.



