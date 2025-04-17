Invitation to the Conference Call on the 2024 Annual Report for investors, analysts and media

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its 2024 Annual Report on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

We therefore invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to join our conference call on Thursday, 24 April 2025.

The Executive Board will present the company's performance in 2024 and provide an outlook for the current year.

For the first time, we will offer separate conference calls in German and English.

Thursday, 24 April 2025

German: 10:00 to 10:40 a.m. (CEST)

English: 11:00 to 11:40 a.m. (CEST)

Please register for the respective call using the following links:

German

English

The Annual Report and the presentation will be available on our website.

If you experience any issues with the registration, please feel free to contact us at ....

We look forward to your participation!

Best regards,

Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO

Henning Döring, CFO

Mannheim, 17. April 2025

Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Phone: +49 621 490 817 0

...

