DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit specifies further dates for the international rollout of the International Impact Forum/ Events in Frankfurt, Vienna and Abu Dhabi in 2025 and planning underway for 2026

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit specifies further dates for the international rollout of the International Impact Forum/ Events planned for 2025 in Frankfurt, Vienna and Abu Dhabi and planning underway for 2026 Frankfurt am Main, April 17, 2025 - DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG (ISIN DE000A3DW408) announces further dates for the international rollout of the International Impact Forum (“IIF”), a series of events with high-profile guests from the impact scene. Following the event in Monaco in March 2025, the event series will continue in Frankfurt on June 4, 2025. Further IIFs will follow in the course of the year on September 10 in Vienna and in the middle of the fourth quarter in Abu Dhabi. Planning for next year's locations, dates and programs has already begun. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit is the main sponsor of the IIF. The events will feature presentations by the who's who of the international impact scene and exciting panel discussions on the future of ESG and the financial sector. The IIF is rounded off by numerous networking opportunities with personalities from business, politics and science. Previous events have included Austrian politician and former First Vice-President of the European Parliament Dr. Othmar Karas, former tennis player and investor Dominic Thiem and Vice-President and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Olivier Wenden. As the main sponsor of the International Impact Forum, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit strengthens its global network in the impact investing sector with this event. In addition to Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit, portfolio companies are also presented at the series of events. Ole Nixdorff, CEO of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit:“Three International Impact Forums are still taking place this year and we are already planning for 2026. Global networking of the impact scene is more necessary than ever in order to solve the ecological, economic and social challenges of our time together. The International Impact Forum offers the perfect setting for this. With content-rich presentations and discussions by first-class speakers on current developments in impact investing, new impetus will be given to the industry. We are proud to be a sponsor of this top event series and to make the important topic of impact investing more visible.” Further information on the event can be found here: About DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, circular economy, nutrition, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit is one of the leading providers of advice on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit thus pursues a sustainable and stock market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH

