IRIS Capital invests in SYNBIOTIC's growth strategy

17.04.2025 / 14:14 CET/CEST

The European medical cannabis and industrial hemp group SYNBIOTIC SE (ISIN DE000A3E5A59 | WKN A3E5A5) and the venture capital company IRIS Capital Investment have entered into a strategic partnership. The French investment company will actively support SYNBIOTIC's growth strategy. In a first phase, IRIS Capital Investment has decided and committed to subscribe for non-interest-bearing convertible bonds with a volume of up to EUR 2.4 million in several tranches of up to EUR 200,000 each. The issue of the first convertible bonds is scheduled to start at the end of April 2025.



IRIS Capital Investment is a leading French capital provider for listed companies. IRIS Capital Investment offers customized, dedicated solutions for equity-linked growth financing.



"The trust that SYNBIOTIC has placed in us to carry out this financing is a valuable recognition of our expertise. The cooperation goes far beyond purely financial support, it is part of a strategic partnership in which commitment and expertise are aimed at realizing SYNBIOTIC's development goals and accelerating the company's growth in the long term," explains Fabrice Evangelista, Managing Director of IRIS Capital Investment.



"IRIS Capital Investment is a strong strategic partner with a long-term approach. We are proud that the management of IRIS is convinced of our growth strategy," explains Daniel Kruse, CEO of SYNBIOTIC.



Talman and ICBC with SYNBIOTIC, GOC NEXUS and WEECO



As part of the Talman event "Shape the Future of Cannabis Investment", SYNBIOTIC and GOC NEXUS this time will present their strategic partnership to international investors in Berlin on April 28, 2025. At the Hotel Adlon Kempinski, panelist Daniel Kruse will also discuss investment opportunities in the emerging legal cannabis industry with other experts from the cannabis industry. The Talman House is a members-only service that connects investors with successful cannabis companies in Europe and around the world. SYNBIOTIC also supports the event as a Gold Sponsor.



SYNBIOTIC and GOC NEXUS entered into a strategic partnership in December 2024. GOC NEXUS is one of the world's leading providers for the microbiological decontamination of cannabis GACP raw materials into EU GMP medicinal products. The disinfection process used for cannabis using cold plasma helps manufacturers of medicinal cannabis to meet the extremely high standards of hygiene and quality in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner.



Immediately afterwards, SYNBIOTIC and GOC NEXUS will be exhibiting at the ICBC in Berlin on April 29 and 30. The International Cannabis Business Conference in Berlin is the largest B2B event for political and business leaders in the cannabis industry in Europe. WEECO Pharma, a wholesale company of the SYNBIOTIC Group specialized in medicinal cannabis, will also be present at the joint ICBC partner stand to advise trade visitors on its expanded product range.



WEECO Pharma again exceeds sales target



The good news from WEECO Pharma fits in well with the strategic partnership with IRIS Capital Investment: the international importer and wholesaler of medical cannabis has once again exceeded a sales target it set itself and is well above the planned sales target for the previous year as at the end of December 2024. For this reason, WEECO Pharma's sales plans for 2025 to 2027 will be realistically, but still conservatively, adjusted upwards in the coming weeks.



About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a listed group of companies in the medical cannabis and industrial hemp sector with a buy-and-build investment strategy focused on Europe. The Group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to the shelf. The subsidiaries' core businesses are the research and development, production and marketing of medicinal cannabis, industrial hemp and CBD products.

SYNBIOTIC is pursuing a clear pan-European strategy of further expanding its business areas in order to cover the relevant growth markets while minimizing risks and increasing opportunities for investors through diversification.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

