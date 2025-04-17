Resolutions Of The 81St Annual General Meeting Of Lenzing AG
Resolutions of the 81st Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG
Lenzing – On April 17, 2025, the 81st Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG adopted the resolution to discharge the members of the Managing and Supervisory Boards acting in the 2024 financial year and set the remuneration of the Supervisory Board members for the 2025 financial year.
In addition, a revised remuneration policy was approved. In order to align the remuneration policy for the Managing Board even more closely with the interests of shareholders, the link to share price performance in performance-based remuneration, in particular, was further strengthened. The new remuneration policy of Lenzing AG is also linked to non-financial sustainability criteria (ESG) in addition to financial performance criteria.
KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- u. Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as the auditor for both the separate and the consolidated financial statements and also as the auditor of the sustainability reporting for the 2025 financial year.
Elections to the Supervisory Board
The Annual General Meeting also elected Patrick Lackenbucher and Leonardo Grimaldi as new members of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG until the end of the Annual General Meeting that adopts the resolution that discharges the Supervisory Board members acting in the 2029 financial year. The mandate of Stefan Fida was also extended until the end of the Annual General Meeting that adopts the resolution that discharges the Supervisory Board members acting in the 2029 financial year.
The elections to the Supervisory Board were due to the expiry of the terms of office of Stefan Fida and of Cord Prinzhorn, who is thereby stepping down from the Supervisory Board in order to concentrate in the future on both existing as well as new tasks within the B&C Group. Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci had already stepped down from the Supervisory Board at his own request on December 6, 2024.
As a consequence, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG continues to consist of ten members elected by the Annual General Meeting: Carlos Aníbal de Almeida Junior, Cornelius Baur, Helmut Bernkopf, Stefan Fida, Markus Fürst, Franz Gasselsberger, Leonardo Grimaldi, Patrick Lackenbucher, Gerhard Schwartz and Astrid Skala-Kuhmann. Stefan Ertl, Stephan Gruber, Bonita Haag, Helmut Kirchmair and Johann Schernberger were delegated to the Supervisory Board by the Works Council.
At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Patrick Lackenbucher was elected Chairman, Carlos de Almeida was elected First Deputy Chairman and Stefan Fida was elected Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
