2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF KUDELSKI SA

2025-04-17 02:08:27
Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
17.04.2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • All proposals of the Board of Directors have been accepted by a strong majority
  • All members of the Board of Directors were proposed for re-election and re-elected

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland April 17, 2025 – The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD.S) was held today at the company's headquarters in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne.

All proposals of the Board of Directors were accepted by a strong majority. 60 shareholders were represented corresponding to 64'581'998 shares out of a total of 97,751,506 shares.

The shareholders approved the 2024 annual report, Kudelski SA's financial statements, the Group's 2024 consolidated accounts and profit allocation, as well as the 2024 report on non-financial matters. They also approved the compensation report for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2024.

Mrs. Marguerite Kudelski and Messrs. Laurent Dassault, Patrick Foetisch, Michael Hengartner, André Kudelski, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja were re-elected as members of the Board for a one-year term. Mr. André Kudelski was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders re-elected Messrs. Patrick Foetisch, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a period of one-year.

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA in Lausanne (Pully) was re-elected as the Group's audit firm for a one-year period. Ofisa Berney Associés SA, in Lausanne, was elected as independent representative for a one-year period.

Note

To download the 2024 Annual Report, please click here.

Printed version can be ordered by sending an email to ....

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT. The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

Contacts

Marc Demierre
Kudelski Group
Director Corporate Communications
+41 79 190 17 09
...

Marc Ausoni
Kudelski Group
Senior Vice President – Internal Audit and Investor Relations
+41 21 732 05 49
...


Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: ...
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
