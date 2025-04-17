HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

General Meeting approves all proposals

17.04.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Approval of the 2024 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Distribution of CHF 3.30 per share

At today's Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in Niederhasli, those shareholders that were present, together with the independent proxy holder, represented a total of 93.61% of the voting shares entered in the share register. The General Meeting approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 3.30 gross per entitled share, divided into an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.30 per share and a withholding tax–free payout from capital contribution reserves of CHF 3.00 per share. Payment will be made on 25 April 2025 (ex-date: 23 April 2025). The shareholders also re-appointed Dr Felix Grisard, Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr Jvo Grundler, Balz Halter, Anja Meyer and Micha Blattmann, who were standing for re-election to the Board of Directors. Dr Felix Grisard was re-elected as President and Balz Halter as Vice President of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee is made up of Salome Grisard Varnholt, Balz Halter and Anja Meyer. The General Meeting approved the total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board in 2025, and approved the 2024 Compensation Report in a consultative vote, as well as the 2024 Sustainability Report of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in a binding vote.

Contact:
Marco Feusi, Chief Executive Officer, T +41 61 606 55 00
Stefan Hilber, Chief Financial Officer, T +41 61 606 55 00

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

E-Mail Stefan Hilber

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

E-Mail HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

E-Mail

Company calendar 18 August 2025 Publication of 2025 Half-Year Report 3 March 2026 Publication of 2025 Annual Report & 2025 Sustainability Report 23 April 2026 General Meeting

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with an investment property portfolio worth a total of CHF 2.0 billion. The property portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as attractive residential properties in the growth regions of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The outstanding development pipeline allows for continuous and sustainable growth over the coming years. HIAG generates stable rental income with its in-house property management, and creates holistic living spaces of the future for people and companies with potential for value appreciation in the long term through active portfolio management and project development on its sites.

