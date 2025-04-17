United India Insurance To Offer Comprehensive Cover To SIDBI's MSME Clients

MENAFN - KNN India)United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL), a public sector non-life insurer, has formed a strategic partnership with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to distribute general insurance products specifically designed for the MSME sector.

The collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions including home, health, motor, and engineering products to SIDBI's customer base across its network of 123 branches throughout India.

UIICL considers this alliance a crucial step toward increasing insurance penetration among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"This partnership marks a significant move towards offering customized insurance solutions to MSMEs, a sector central to India's economic growth," said Mathew George, Executive Director, UIICL.

Ravindran A.L., Chief Business Officer, SIDBI, characterised the collaboration as a step forward in delivering integrated financial and insurance services under one roof.

(KNN Bureau)