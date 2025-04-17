Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
United India Insurance To Offer Comprehensive Cover To SIDBI's MSME Clients

United India Insurance To Offer Comprehensive Cover To SIDBI's MSME Clients


2025-04-17 02:08:19
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 17 (KNN) United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL), a public sector non-life insurer, has formed a strategic partnership with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to distribute general insurance products specifically designed for the MSME sector.

The collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions including home, health, motor, and engineering products to SIDBI's customer base across its network of 123 branches throughout India.

UIICL considers this alliance a crucial step toward increasing insurance penetration among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"This partnership marks a significant move towards offering customized insurance solutions to MSMEs, a sector central to India's economic growth," said Mathew George, Executive Director, UIICL.

Ravindran A.L., Chief Business Officer, SIDBI, characterised the collaboration as a step forward in delivering integrated financial and insurance services under one roof.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN17042025000155011030ID1109443199

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search