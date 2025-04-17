Guidelines Issued For Setting-Up Centres Of Excellence Under National Critical Mineral Mission

MENAFN - KNN India)In a significant move to bolster India's capabilities in critical mineral research, the Ministry of Mines has issued guidelines for establishing Centres of Excellence (CoEs) under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).

This initiative aims to enhance research and technology development in critical minerals, essential for sectors like clean energy, electronics, defence, and space.

Critical raw materials are pivotal for the supply chains of emerging sectors, including clean energy and mobility transitions. The CoEs will focus on developing and implementing extraction processes and benefaction technologies for various critical minerals from multiple sources.

The goal is to conduct directed research and development (R&D) to achieve higher Technology Readiness Levels (TRL), specifically aiming for TRL 7/8, which corresponds to pilot plant and pre-commercial demonstration stages.

Recognised academic and R&D institutions will be evaluated and designated as CoEs based on prescribed eligibility criteria. These centres will undertake innovative and transformational research to strengthen and advance the nation's science and technology capabilities in the area of critical minerals.

Emphasis will be placed on cutting-edge research and promoting interdisciplinary approaches to problem-solving within the critical minerals domain.

Each CoE will operate as a consortium following a Hub & Spoke model, bringing together at least two industry partners and two academic or R&D partners.

This collaborative framework is designed to leverage collective expertise and resources, fostering a comprehensive approach to research and development in critical minerals.

The Ministry will soon invite proposals from eligible institutions to establish these Centres of Excellence, marking a strategic step towards securing India's position in the global critical minerals landscape.

