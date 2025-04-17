TDB To Fund Dvipa Defence To Produce Assault Rifles For Indian Army

MENAFN - KNN India)The Technology Development Board (TDB), operating under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has announced significant financial assistance to Hyderabad-based M/s dvipa Defence India Pvt. Ltd. (formerly M/s dvipa Armour Pvt. Ltd.) to advance the domestic manufacturing of small arms in India.

The funding will support the 'Development and Commercialisation of 7.62 mm x 51 mm Assault Rifles'-a project aimed at producing high-performance rifles that meet the Indian Army's General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQR).

This financial backing will facilitate the development, testing, and commercialisation of the UGRAM rifle, while also enabling the establishment of an advanced in-house manufacturing facility equipped with integrated quality assurance and testing infrastructure.

The initiative represents a strategic move toward reducing India's longstanding dependence on imported small arms.

For many years, India has relied heavily on foreign suppliers for small arms, resulting in substantial foreign exchange expenditure and creating interoperability challenges across various armed forces that complicate both training and logistics operations.

The INSAS rifles, developed through previous collaborative efforts, have increasingly been considered inadequate for contemporary combat scenarios.

Recognising these limitations, the Government initiated a policy change in 2017 to replace aging weaponry with more advanced and reliable rifles chambered for 7.62 mm x 51 mm NATO-standard ammunition.

As one of the first companies to receive licensing for small arms and ammunition production, dvipa Defence collaborated with the Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune, a division of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to develop UGRAM, a fully indigenous assault rifle.

The company demonstrated remarkable efficiency by producing five prototypes within 100 days, all of which successfully completed initial testing at ARDE facilities.

The UGRAM rifle is a modular, ergonomically designed 7.62 mm x 51 mm assault weapon specifically engineered for counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations by armed forces, paramilitary units, and special forces.

Its development represents a fully indigenous effort, with all design work, material selection, manufacturing processes, and testing conducted domestically and approved by ARDE, DRDO.

The rifle incorporates several advanced features, including a long-stroke piston mechanism for enhanced reliability, high-strength steel in all pressure-bearing components, high-grade nylon-based handguard, pistol grip, and buttstock, and ambidextrous magazine release with an ergonomic, side-mounted cocking handle.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, emphasised, "TDB's support to dvipa Defence underscores our commitment to indigenising critical defence technologies under 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

This project not only strengthens self-reliance but also paves the way for import substitution and future exports through trusted strategic partnerships."

