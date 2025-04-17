India And UK To Deepen Defence Ties, Collaborate On Laser, Missiles

MENAFN - KNN India)India and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military cooperation and advancing defence capabilities during the 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting held in London on Wednesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and his UK counterpart, David Williams.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, discussions centered on enhancing collaboration within the defence industry and bolstering India's 'Make in India' initiative, particularly in niche technologies.

Both sides emphasised the importance of joint efforts to promote indigenous manufacturing and technological self-reliance in the defence sector.

Commodore Chris Saunders, Defence Advisor at the UK High Commission in India, highlighted the meeting's focus on deepening military cooperation and advancing defence capability collaboration.

He noted that the dialogue aimed to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and explore opportunities for joint development and production of advanced defence systems.

This meeting follows recent developments in India-UK defence relations, including the launch of the Defence Partnership–India (DP-I) initiative and the signing of several key agreements at Aero India 2025.

Notably, collaborations between UK-based Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the production of Laser Beam Riding MANPADs (LBRM) and the establishment of an Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) assembly facility in Hyderabad have marked significant strides in bilateral defence cooperation.

The 24th Defence Consultative Group meeting underscores the ongoing commitment of India and the UK to deepen their defence ties, enhance interoperability, and support mutual security interests through collaborative initiatives and technological partnerships.

