Ati Motors To Showcase Latest Autonomous Mobile Robots At Automate Event

April 17, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Ati Motors is set to showcase a range of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at Automate 2025, taking place May 12-15 in Detroit.

The company will demonstrate four models at booth #1823, including a US debut and a product launch.

Headlining the lineup is the Sherpa Pallet Mover, a robust AMR capable of autonomously lifting and transporting up to 1 ton (1,000 kg).

Though an established product in global markets, it will be making its first appearance in the US.

Automate 2025 also marks the launch of the Sherpa 10K, a heavy-duty AMR designed for North American industry.

Capable of moving loads up to 10,000 lb (4,600 kg), the Sherpa 10K offers natural navigation, infrastructure-free deployment, and compatibility with legacy systems – addressing a key demand in material handling.

The Sherpa Lifter, built for versatility, handles pallets, trolleys, and racks with a lifting capacity of 2,200 lb (1,000 kg).

It features dual 3D LiDAR for precise navigation in tight spaces and supports multiple configurations including roller-top and tunneling applications.

Rounding out the lineup is the Sherpa XT Lite, a rugged electric tug for trolley loads up to 3,300 lb (1,500 kg).

With indoor-outdoor capability, auto un-hitching, and swappable batteries, the XT Lite is built for flexibility and extended use.

All four AMRs are Industry 4.0 ready, integrating with factory and warehouse management systems.

They support the VDA 50-50 communication standard and are managed via Ati Motors' Fleet Manager platform, with over-the-air software updates and adaptive lighting systems.

Visitors to the booth will see how Ati Motors' autonomous solutions are helping manufacturers boost productivity, reduce costs, and modernize their operations.